NE2B football standings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried that a broad ruling could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments in its biggest...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured the repeated sound of gunfire in the streets as they began recounting the night Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. In one of the bystander...
President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
Voters in Minneapolis have on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to dismantle their police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press. For eligible voters on Tuesday, the referendum, known as "Question 2", asked members of the community to amend the city's charter...
Democrat Michelle Wu made history on Tuesday night when she was elected Boston's new mayor. Wu is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the seat in the city's history. Boston has historically only elected White men as mayor, and typically elects mayors who have lifelong...
Democratic candidate Eric Adams won New York City’s mayoral election on Tuesday night, soundly defeating Republican challenger and "Guardian Angels" founder Curtis Sliwa in a race to determine who will lead the nation's most populous city. Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, was overwhelmingly favored to win the election since...
