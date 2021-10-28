CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Gave Brad Paisley His First Guitar?

By Angela Stefano
 6 days ago
Brad Paisley has earned respect from both fans and fellow country music stars for his guitar skills, but if it wasn't for his grandfather, he may never have picked up the instrument. Paisley's grandpa, Warren Jarvis, gave the future star his first...

