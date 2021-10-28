CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Area sports docket

By Terrie Schmidt-Crosby
odessarecord.com
 6 days ago

Varsity games, meets and matches for Davenport, Reardan and Harrington this week. Harrington volleyball SENIOR NIGHT vs. Columbia (Hunters) @ 6 p.m....

www.odessarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Weekly Prep Sports Roundup For Brookhaven Area

Sports seasons are well underway at high schools throughout Brookhaven! Patch and ScoreStream have partnered to bring you all of the week's upcoming games. Georgia and the Brookhaven area are filled with crosstown rivalries and top tier teams that make for some great local matches.
HIGH SCHOOL
Mercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Thursday-Friday

Women’s friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea 5 p.m. ESPN2. Men’s San Diego State at Stanford 8 p.m. PAC12BA. Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11 a.m. GOLF. Euro Tour: Mallorca Open (early Sat.) 4:30 a.m. GOLF. Gymnastics. FIG World Championships 4 p.m. NBCSN. Horse racing. Trackside Live 9 a.m. TVG. America’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
wyo4news.com

Friday area high school sports schedule

October 29, 2021 — Here is the area high school sports schedule. Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs 6 p.m. (First round of 4A Playoffs) Big Horn at Lyman 1 p.m. (First round of 2A Playoffs) Friday Area High School Volleyball. 4A West Regional at Star Valley High School. Star...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Salisbury Post

Area Sports briefs: Salisbury soccer shuts out Gray Stone

Salisbury’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 non-conference victory over Gray Stone Day on Wednesday. It was scoreless at the half. Brayan Avilez continued to work his way back to full strength and scored twice, both on assists from Colin Donalson. Donaldson scored the third goal...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Volleyball#Columbia
Galesburg Register-Mail

Local Sports Highlights: Several area XC runners move on to sectional

The boys and girls cross country Class 1A regionals were held over the weekend and several area runners advanced. Abingdon-Avon freshman Sophie Kern placed 20th at the Farmington regional Saturday after clocking a 21:31.8, and she’ll compete at the Elmwood Sectional. Monmouth-Roseville’s boys team placed fifth (163 points) and United’s...
MONMOUTH, IL
odessarecord.com

Colfax runs by Reardan 42-19

REARDAN-Mason Gilchrist ran for four touchdowns and the Colfax Bulldogs earned a 42-19 victory over a Reardan football team that outgained its visitors but couldn't string together enough scores to keep up Friday, Oct. 22. Reardan fell to 1-6 in NE2B play and 2-6 overall, while Colfax vaulted into fourth...
COLFAX, WA
The Spokesman-Review

A Grip on Sports: Saturday was heavy on excitement but light on positive results for area’s college football teams

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Fans of the Inland Northwest’s college football teams probably weren’t too happy with Saturday’s results. Outside of Whitworth, of course. But all probably had to agree the games were entertaining. •••••••. • You might have been ticked off the Cougars couldn’t tackle BYU’s Tyler Allgeier...
SPOKANE, WA
odessarecord.com

Four locals earn top-five league finishes

SPOKANE VALLEY-On the same day he started at cornerback for the Davenport football team, sophomore Jaeger Jacobsen earned his team's highest finish at the District 7/9 league championships at Plantes Ferry Friday, Oct. 22. Meanwhile, Reardan eighth-grader Colton Lonning, Davenport eighth-grader Josie Wynecoop and Davenport sixth-grader Charlotte Soliday earned top-five middle school finishes in the final meet of the middle school season.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
odessarecord.com

Football team overwhelms Republic, Tiger vs Tiger

REPUBLIC –Last Friday night’s catfight in Republic pitted the Odessa Tigers against the Republic Tigers with the Tigers coming out on top. Uh, that would be the Odessa Tigers. They carried the day despite racking up 11 penalties for 120 lost yards. Odessa 16 34 8 8 66. Republic 0...
REPUBLIC, WA
odessarecord.com

Tigers get three wins in a row

HARRINGTON – The week's volleyball action was all in the win column for the Odessa Tigers. The Tiger volleyball team traveled to Harrington on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to face the Panthers. It is a rebuilding year for Panther volleyball, so the Tigers dominated once again in this contest. Odessa 25...
ODESSA, WA
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Sports action heavy around area

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:. NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost in three games to International Falls in recent action. The Spartans lost 3-0, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19. Addy Gangl had seven kills, two ace serves and two blocks...
odessarecord.com

Reardan volleyball draws Colfax in districts

COLFAX--The Reardan volleyball team enjoyed an 8-6 regular season and were the eighth and final NE2B team to qualify for the league district tournament. The team's reward? An opening round matchup at undefeated Colfax to begin the tournament Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Reardan was swept by Colfax on...
COLFAX, WA
ourcommunitynow.com

Prep Sports In Puyallup Area: The Weekend Ahead

Washington and the Puyallup area are filled with high school rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches. Among the local games coming up, the Cascade Christian High School Cougars will challenge the Bellevue Christian High School ...
PUYALLUP, WA
odessarecord.com

Davenport soccer blanks Reardan to clinch regular season title

REARDAN-Even though Reardan has only been in the NE2B for two seasons, a rivalry is beginning to bud between the youthful Davenport Gorillas and Tuesday's home team. Going into the match, each team had won on the other's home turf. In the rubber match, that trend continued, with Davenport earning a 4-0 win Oct. 26.
REARDAN, WA
Tribune-Star

ROUNDUP: Upgrades on the docket for ISU's Price Field

Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced that Price Field will be getting a facelift this season as the Sycamores softball team will see a number of upgrades to The Eleanor Forsythe St. John Softball Complex heading into the 2022 spring season and beyond. Already this fall, the Sycamores...
INDIANA STATE
odessarecord.com

Davenport celebrates Senior Nights

Davenport celebrated its fall sports seniors last week, with soccer and volleyball athletes honored Thursday, Sept. 21 and football and cross country athletes recognized Friday, Oct. 22. Above, sixth-grader Alexis Ward starts Senior Night off right with her rendition of the National Anthem. At the right, soccer seniors Cady Zellmer and Hanna Orvis are recognized with their parents. Below, football seniors Cody Jenkins, Jarrett Jacobsen and Tate Foster, cross country senior Jake Coffman and volleyball seniors Kylee Buchanan, Navia Bowdish, Hailey Nonnemacher-Stiles and Allison Jorden are introduced before their respective final home regular season games. Look for coverage of Reardan and Harrington senior nights next week.
DAVENPORT, WA
odessarecord.com

NE2B football standings

1. x-Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (6-0, 7-0) 2. x-Davenport (6-1, 7-1) 3. Northwest Christian (4-3, 5-3) 9. Kettle Falls (0-6, 0-6) x=clinched a spot in the District 6/7 crossover game for a state playoff berth.
DAVENPORT, WA
odessarecord.com

Gorillas clinch home district game

DAVENPORT-The Gorillas will be hosting a district crossover game with an opportunity to go to the state playoffs this year. That was ensured after Davenport eviscerated the Chewelah Cougars 42-18 on Senior Night Friday, Oct. 22 to clinch a top-two finish in the NE2B. Davenport improved to 6-1 with the...
DAVENPORT, WA
odessarecord.com

Davenport knocks out Reardan 42-18

REARDAN--Davenport has beaten its rival, Reardan, for the first time in five tries. The Gorillas came here and easily took care of the home team 42-18 Friday, Oct. 29. The first quarter was evenly matched after Davenport junior wingback Brenick Soliday scored a touchdown and the Gorillas converted the two-point try. Reardan responded with a 64-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tate Nelson to senior running back Cody Sprecher to make the game 8-6 after a quarter, but Davenport scored 20 straight to blow the game open by halftime.
REARDAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy