Soccer

Last week's scores

By Terrie Schmidt-Crosby
 6 days ago

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2, Davenport 1 (shootout) Davenport 3, Kettle Falls 2 (18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12) Reardan 3, St....

NE2B football standings

1. x-Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (6-0, 7-0) 2. x-Davenport (6-1, 7-1) 3. Northwest Christian (4-3, 5-3) 9. Kettle Falls (0-6, 0-6) x=clinched a spot in the District 6/7 crossover game for a state playoff berth.
DAVENPORT, WA
Reardan volleyball falls to Colfax on Senior Night

REARDAN-The No. 1 ranked Colfax Bulldogs spoiled Reardan's Senior Night with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-11) victory Tuesday, Oct. 26. Reardan fell to 4-6 in league play with the loss, but maintained its spot in the district playoffs next week. Colfax came out swinging, scoring the first six points of...
REARDAN, WA
Area sports docket

Varsity games, meets and matches for Davenport, Reardan and Harrington this week. Harrington volleyball SENIOR NIGHT vs. Columbia (Hunters) @ 6 p.m. Davenport vs. Reardan football at Reardan @ 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Davenport vs. Reardan playoff soccer at Davenport @ 1 p.m. District 7/9 cross country regionals at...
SOCCER
#Volleyball#Chewelah 18 Colfax#Reardan 19 Soccer#Northwest Christian#Reardan 0#Wilbur Creston 3
Last Spurs Sports Camp this week

Spurs Sports Academy will host one final week of one-hour co-ed Small Group Training for ages 9-11 on November 2nd, and ages 12-14 on 4th. These sessions have limited capacity. These sessions are for players of all skill levels. The focus is on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and developing a healthy team attitude.
NBA
Davenport soccer blanks Reardan to clinch regular season title

REARDAN-Even though Reardan has only been in the NE2B for two seasons, a rivalry is beginning to bud between the youthful Davenport Gorillas and Tuesday's home team. Going into the match, each team had won on the other's home turf. In the rubber match, that trend continued, with Davenport earning a 4-0 win Oct. 26.
REARDAN, WA
Soccer
Sports
Tigers get three wins in a row

HARRINGTON – The week's volleyball action was all in the win column for the Odessa Tigers. The Tiger volleyball team traveled to Harrington on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to face the Panthers. It is a rebuilding year for Panther volleyball, so the Tigers dominated once again in this contest. Odessa 25...
ODESSA, WA
Davenport celebrates Senior Nights

Davenport celebrated its fall sports seniors last week, with soccer and volleyball athletes honored Thursday, Sept. 21 and football and cross country athletes recognized Friday, Oct. 22. Above, sixth-grader Alexis Ward starts Senior Night off right with her rendition of the National Anthem. At the right, soccer seniors Cady Zellmer and Hanna Orvis are recognized with their parents. Below, football seniors Cody Jenkins, Jarrett Jacobsen and Tate Foster, cross country senior Jake Coffman and volleyball seniors Kylee Buchanan, Navia Bowdish, Hailey Nonnemacher-Stiles and Allison Jorden are introduced before their respective final home regular season games. Look for coverage of Reardan and Harrington senior nights next week.
DAVENPORT, WA
Last week's top-5 HS soccer performances

We’ve reached November. The regular season is in the books. The next two weeks will see soccer champions crowned in each Interscholastic League division. It’s bound to be a dramatic time on both the boys and girls sides. Seeding was at stake over the last few days. Teams clinched top...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Women's Soccer Scoring Standouts Lead Weekly Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pair of standout women’s soccer offensive performances for Montana State Billings senior forward Haylee Gunter and Northwest Nazarene sophomore midfielder Madison Grande lead this week’s GNAC Player of the Week selections. Gunter and Grande shared the Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week award. Gunter helped...
SOCCER
Reardan soccer finishes second in districts

SPOKANE--Three days after knocking its rival Davenport out of the NE2B playoffs, the Reardan soccer team came up one game short of winning a league title in the program's sophomore campaign. St. George's took the league crown by defeating Reardan 3-0 on a mild Tuesday afternoon Nov. 2. St. George's...
DAVENPORT, WA
Gorillas clinch home district game

DAVENPORT-The Gorillas will be hosting a district crossover game with an opportunity to go to the state playoffs this year. That was ensured after Davenport eviscerated the Chewelah Cougars 42-18 on Senior Night Friday, Oct. 22 to clinch a top-two finish in the NE2B. Davenport improved to 6-1 with the...
DAVENPORT, WA
Four locals earn top-five league finishes

SPOKANE VALLEY-On the same day he started at cornerback for the Davenport football team, sophomore Jaeger Jacobsen earned his team's highest finish at the District 7/9 league championships at Plantes Ferry Friday, Oct. 22. Meanwhile, Reardan eighth-grader Colton Lonning, Davenport eighth-grader Josie Wynecoop and Davenport sixth-grader Charlotte Soliday earned top-five middle school finishes in the final meet of the middle school season.
FOOTBALL
Davenport knocks out Reardan 42-18

REARDAN--Davenport has beaten its rival, Reardan, for the first time in five tries. The Gorillas came here and easily took care of the home team 42-18 Friday, Oct. 29. The first quarter was evenly matched after Davenport junior wingback Brenick Soliday scored a touchdown and the Gorillas converted the two-point try. Reardan responded with a 64-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tate Nelson to senior running back Cody Sprecher to make the game 8-6 after a quarter, but Davenport scored 20 straight to blow the game open by halftime.
REARDAN, WA
Football team overwhelms Republic, Tiger vs Tiger

REPUBLIC –Last Friday night’s catfight in Republic pitted the Odessa Tigers against the Republic Tigers with the Tigers coming out on top. Uh, that would be the Odessa Tigers. They carried the day despite racking up 11 penalties for 120 lost yards. Odessa 16 34 8 8 66. Republic 0...
REPUBLIC, WA

