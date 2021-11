(Guthrie Center) Coach Colin Shawgo is looking for his girls cross country team to have a chance to finish in the top five at state this week. It’s been a younger group this year for the Charger girls and they’ve progressed well. Coach Shawgo initially eyed a top ten finish for this squad, but now believes they are capable of even more. “This girls team I really think is geared up and ready to go. We’re shooting for a top five finish again which would be a third year in a row. I think that would be especially impressive considering we only had two back from our 5th place finish last year. Looking at our times and the way we’ve raced I really think we have a pretty good shot of getting into that top five conversation.”

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO