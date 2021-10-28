CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riki haunts over new romantic shadows on ‘Florence and Selena’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiki’s 2020 debut album was one of mystery, intrigue, and promise. The Los Angeles artist seemingly came out of nowhere to deliver a haunting spell of dark synth-pop, allowing her ’80s-inspired sound to glide effortlessly through shadowy back alleys of deathrock and new wave while keeping the music the focal point...

