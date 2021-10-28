From the McLain Family Kitchen: Marty’s Pistachio Cake

This might be blasphemous for a food writer to say out loud but…. …I am a big fan of the whole “One Recipe Fits All” concept when it comes to baking. I have my one fruit crisp recipe that I use year round (swapping in whatever fruit is in season), and my one chocolate “mud cake” recipe that I make for special occasions (layering it for birthday cakes or freezing it for ice cream cakes or baking it a heart shape for Valentine’s Day). I think this is because the variables around baking terrify me (omg have you ever omitted baking powder by accident???), so when I find a good formula, I stick with it.

