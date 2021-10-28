CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Hazard Schools superintendent: Disciplinary action being taken, changes instituted to student activities in response to Homecoming controversy

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
KHQ Right Now
 6 days ago

Recently, Hazard High School's (HHS) homecoming week activities featured a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in lingerie and bikinis and gave male faculty members lap dances, and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses serving drinks. Following public backlash and a large amount of concern...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Randolph County superintendent withdraws expulsion request for student related to LGBTQ+ mural controversy at Tygarts Valley High School

UPDATE(Nov. 2, 2021 10:56 a.m.) CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Randolph County School Superintendent has decided to withdraw the expulsion request for a Tygarts Valley High School student for social media posts the student made, related to a controversy over a mural at the school, according to the ACLU of WV. “Our client had the constitutional […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Activities#Hazard Schools#Homecoming#Hazard High School#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wjct.org

Racist student video leaves Nassau Schools defending their response

The Nassau County School District, castigated over a racist student video, says it had no authority to discipline two white students who made the video: They were off campus and the school year had not yet begun. “While schools do have jurisdiction to discipline students for their on-line, off campus...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WBKO

KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - State education officials are investigating a complaint about the homecoming activities at Hazard High School last week according to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader. “The district cannot comment on the matter while it is under investigation at the state level,” Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs...
HAZARD, KY
KGUN 9

High School Students Elect First Male Homecoming Queen

On Oct. 23, a teenage boy made history in Columbia, Mo., when he was named his high school’s homecoming queen. Zachary Willmore, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, made national headlines when his fellow students voted him in as homecoming queen as opposed to homecoming king. It all started...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy