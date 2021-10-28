CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorhead Wants You To Grow A Lemmy Moustache for ‘Movember’

By ebanas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorhead is encouraging their fans to join their Movember campaign and grow a Lemmy moustache. Per a press release, “Supporters are encouraged to ‘shave down’ on October 31st and grow a moustache – or in this case...

loudersound.com

Motorhead are teaming up with Movember for their annual fundraising campaign

Motorhead have joined forces with men's health charity Movember for their annual fundraising campaign. In honour of the collab, the organisation have even added the trademark Motorhead umlaut to the 'o' in their title, Mövember. The collaboration was inspired by Motorhead's late frontman Lemmy – who passed away from cancer...
CHARITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Motörhead Partner With Men’s Health Charity, Movember

Motörhead’s estate are partnering with the team behind Movember, the annual November fund-raising campaign for men’s health, and encouraging fans to ‘Help a bro, grow a Lemmy Mo‘. Lemmy passed away on December 28, 2015, aged 70, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer just two days earlier. As Motörhead’s frontman...
ADVOCACY
106.3 The Buzz

Why Mikkey Dee Hated His First Motorhead Show

Mikkey Dee recalled the “nerve-racking” experience of his first Motorhead show, which took place during a period in which the band didn’t rehearse. The drummer first met bandleader Lemmy Kilmister as a member of King Diamond when the bands toured Europe together. Kilmister was impressed by Dee’s work, leading to the invitation to join Motorhead in 1991.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead’s Lemmy Reunite in Animated “Hellraiser” Video

Ozzy Osbourne has reunited with his longtime friend, the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister in the animated video for the pair’s mash-up duet of “Hellraiser.”. The song, originally co-written by the duo and Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, first appeared on Osbourne’s 1991 release No More Tears. Motorhead went on to record their own rendition of the track as a single on their 1992 album March ör Die.
VIDEO GAMES
Lemmy Kilmister
ourcommunitynow.com

rock107.com

Grow a Lemmy mustache to raise awareness for Movember men's health campaign

Here's your chance to show your love for Motörhead and compassion for men's health issues at the same time. Each November, the organization Movember launches a campaign in an effort to raise funds and awareness for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer by asking people to grow -- or otherwise wear -- a mustache for the month. This year, the project includes a special Motörhead twist.
MENTAL HEALTH
jack1065.com

985theriver.com

