UPDATE **Nathaneal Reuben Chipps was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Loren Nichole Chacon** #justicefornicole. Just in from the Victoria Sheriff's Department: Sheriff Justin Marr has formally announced the arrest of Nathaniel Reuben Chipps, a 36-year-old Victoria resident for Murder and Arson. Both charges are first-degree felonies and carry a $250,000 cash bond each. Nathaniel Chipps was arrested while in custody at the Victoria County Jail where he was being held on an unrelated charge of parole violation.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO