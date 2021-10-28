Injecting Trouble

As New Jerseyans vote in their governor’s election, the state’s spending spree continues unabated, even as it tries to recover from a devastating pandemic. The state is expected to spend more than $46 billion in the current fiscal year—a 10 percent increase over last year. Helping to control the damage is $6 billion of one-time federal relief, as well as $4 billion of debt. But in return for this largesse, New Jersey is offering Washington little reassurance about fiscal stability. New Jersey citizens continue to shoulder the third-highest income and property tax rates in the nation, a decidedly inhospitable business climate, failing infrastructure, and poorly funded pension systems struggling to maintain the promises made to public employees.
