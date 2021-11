Even though the Los Angeles Lakers were on the second end of a road back-to-back and were coming off an overtime win, there was little doubt that they should have picked up a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. It looked like it was going to be a rout after the first quarter as the Lakers took a 22-point lead and eventually went up by as many as 26 in the second quarter.

