Hazard Schools superintendent: Disciplinary action being taken, changes instituted to student activities in response to Homecoming controversy

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
 6 days ago

Recently, Hazard High School's (HHS) homecoming week activities featured a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in lingerie and bikinis and gave male faculty members lap dances, and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses serving drinks. Following public backlash and a large amount of concern...

WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Randolph County superintendent withdraws expulsion request for student related to LGBTQ+ mural controversy at Tygarts Valley High School

UPDATE(Nov. 2, 2021 10:56 a.m.) CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Randolph County School Superintendent has decided to withdraw the expulsion request for a Tygarts Valley High School student for social media posts the student made, related to a controversy over a mural at the school, according to the ACLU of WV. “Our client had the constitutional […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
#Student Activities#Hazard Schools#Homecoming#Hazard High School#Hhs
TheDailyBeast

High School Students Gave Teachers Lap Dances at Homecoming Event

A Kentucky high school celebrated homecoming this week with a new type of student-teacher conferences: lap dances. A “Man Pageant” showcased students in underwear and in drag dancing for their teachers, including the principal, in Hazard High School’s gym. The principal, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, is also the mayor of Hazard. Hazard Independent Schools superintendent Sondra Combs said “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” but did not specify. A school board member told the Louisville Courier-Journal, “Normally, the principal, Happy Mobelini, is pretty dad-gum strict, so that surprises me.” A thread dedicated to the events in the Reddit community r/trashy was titled, “This is the mayor of my town being grinded on by a high school student dressed as a woman.”
HAZARD, KY
Richmond.com

Richmond Public Schools begins disciplinary action for unvaccinated employees; teacher suspension begins during RPS' mental health week

Richmond Public Schools has started its promised disciplinary measures for teachers and employees who are out of compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The unpaid one-day suspensions, which begin Monday, are part of a progressive discipline plan that Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district would implement for those who fail to comply. If employees continue to show signs of noncompliance, they will be suspended again on Wednesday.
RICHMOND, VA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Superintendent discusses pediatric vaccines, students comment on Richwoods High School Secretary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat discussed plans for the COVID-19 pediatric vaccines during the school board meeting Monday. During the Superintendent Update, Desmoulin-Kherat said that students aged 5-11 will soon have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine once the FDA and CDC give...
PEORIA, IL
WBKO

KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - State education officials are investigating a complaint about the homecoming activities at Hazard High School last week according to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader. “The district cannot comment on the matter while it is under investigation at the state level,” Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs...
HAZARD, KY
WBKO

Barren County Schools Superintendent makes changes to mask mandate

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Superintendent Bo Matthews said that starting on Wednesday, October 27, masks will be optional on all Barren County campuses. Though, masks will still be required on buses due to a federal mandate. Matthews also said Barren County Schools will continue to monitor data...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Simplemost

High School Students Elect First Male Homecoming Queen

On Oct. 23, a teenage boy made history in Columbia, Mo., when he was named his high school’s homecoming queen. Zachary Willmore, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, made national headlines when his fellow students voted him in as homecoming queen as opposed to homecoming king. It all started...
COLUMBIA, MO

