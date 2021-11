Fans of Nintendo and Disney rejoice as Sora, The main character of the popular series Kingdom Hearts has made his long-awaited debut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Back in 2015, Mr. Sakurai (Creator of Kirby and The Super Smash Series) created a ballot to gauge the public’s thoughts on what characters they would want to see in the game. When Sora was announced, Sakurai revealed that Sora was actually the winner but a deal needed to be struck with Disney/Square Enix. With this momentous deal struck with Disney, Donald Duck and Goofy who are prominent members of Sora’s team are omitted for licensing conflicts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO