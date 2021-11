CF% – 50.83%, SCF% – 51.03%, HDCF% – 47.55%, xGF% – 45.27%. It’s a Team Game – The Corsi (or as Oilers coach Dave Tippett calls it “corski and fenski” – thanks Dave) as well as all-situation scoring chance rates were just slightly in favour of the Flames, but the high danger and overall quality ratios (xGF%) were in favour of the Penguins. The game started as all Calgary, but the Penguins are a team that work exceptionally hard and pushed back steadily throughout the contest. The Coleman goal early in the third really deflated the sails of a Penguins team that probably should have led the game after two.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO