Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, like many Republicans trying to operate within Donald Trump’s orbit, can’t seem to grasp the concepts of voter suppression and federal standards. He ceaselessly criticizes, on Facebook and in emails, the Freedom to Vote Act as a federal takeover of elections and promotes Ohio as a sterling example of well-run elections. Yet, when he had the chance to step up to assure well-drawn nongerrrymandered legislative districts, step one in well-run elections, LaRose was AWOL; he wasn’t engaged. LaRose is a constitutionally mandated participant in the Ohio Redistricting Commission. It is a mess.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO