Nassau County, NY

Ford, Lovas vie for the 4th Legislative District seat

By Herald Staff
Herald Community Newspapers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise Ford, the veteran county legislator, is being challenged by a new comer to electoral politics, Claudia Lovas, a Democrat. Ford is campaigning on her nearly 20 years as a legislator and her years of service to the community. She emphasizes that she has been particularly involved with environmental issues. Lovas...

www.liherald.com

