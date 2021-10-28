‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Specially Curated 1960s Soundtrack Infuses Film with a Style All its Own

It’s easy to see why Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino are friends. Both are Gen-X film brats raised in the heyday of the video store, and both, more often than not, pilfer their favorite bits from their favorite movies and weave them into their own cinematic nests. But the differences in the way they pick and rearrange their influences is hugely illustrative of their respective MOs. Tarantino selects elements he thinks are cool: films like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction are made up of the most “badass” scenes, characters, and soundtrack cues from the director’s favorite kung fu, film noir, and blaxploitation titles. Wright, however, focuses on things he thinks are neat. Wright’s influences in making Shaun of the Dead or Baby Driver are no less clear than Tarantino’s, but one doesn’t get the sense while watching them that he’s trying to fashion them into any sort of personal “image.” Rather, he’s simply including these references and homages because he loves them, and is giddy to fit them into his own work. In this way, Wright is perhaps more comparable to Mel Brooks, whose best parodies are clearly rooted in deep affection for the genre at hand. Wright is excited about his influences, and wants you to be too.

