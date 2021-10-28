CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Specially Curated 1960s Soundtrack Infuses Film with a Style All its Own

By Adrian Garro
rockcellarmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Night in Soho is the new film from Edgar Wright, known for his previous works including Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, among others. Over the years, Wright has cultivated a global audience enamored with his unmistakable style as a filmmaker, and his latest...

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

MovieMaker

Edgar Wright on the Scoldy Subgenre That Helped Spark Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho may seem to have a few obvious influences, including 1960s horror films and stories of swinging London around the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll. But Wright tells MovieMaker he was also fascinated and a bit confounded by a largely forgotten genre: scolding 1950s and ’60s dramas in which a young woman is punished for daring to want it all.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Music Video: Anya Taylor-Joy Sings A Cover Of ‘Downtown’ For Edgar Wright’s Thriller

It’s never healthy to be a jealous person. (I think “Ted Lasso” recently taught me that. Good show, by the way, people should actually watch it!) But there’s something unfair about an actress like Anya Taylor-Joy being really damn good at her on-screen craft, but then she’s also apparently a lovely singer. It makes normal folks like myself feel like complete underachievers. But I digress.
MUSIC
flickeringmyth.com

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho gets a stylish illustrated poster

Edgar Wright’s hotly anticipated psychological horror-thriller Last Night in Soho opens this coming Friday, and a stylish new illustrated poster for the film has been released showcasing stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie along with Matt Smith and Michael Ajao; check it out here…. Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Stars Say Edgar Wright Directed the Film Like a Musical

Fans are getting excited about Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho, arguably his deepest foray into the horror genre. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith, and it takes a look at an aspiring fashion designer who “is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.”
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Silly Giallo Homage [Review]

Review originally posted on 09.11.21 at the Toronto International Film Festival. If “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s kinetic, bullet-riddled live-action jukebox stunt, saw the director riffing on the cinema of Walter Hill and Michael Mann in his own inimitable key, then “Last Night in Soho” has the British director tipping his proverbial cap to Dario Argento and the Giallo genre.
BEAUTY & FASHION
metaflix.com

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ Pops Academy Museum’s Premiere Cherry

The stars of Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” descended upon the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday night for the film’s final premiere before opening in theaters nationwide. The event marked a notable occasion for the dazzling new venue–it’s first premiere, the first of undoubtedly many more to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Last Night in Soho’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy First Auditioned for Edgar Wright for ‘Baby Driver’

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Edgar Wright’s new “Last Night in Soho,” but it wasn’t the first time they could have worked together. “I had read the ‘Baby Driver’ script’ and auditioned for it,” Taylor-Joy told me Monday at the “Last Night in Soho” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “I was a really really big fan of his.” “I do remember that,” Wright said. “But I’m glad we did this instead.” Wright first approached Taylor-Joy about “Last Night in Soho” roughly six years ago, shortly after seeing her breakout performance in Robert Eggers’ Sundance hit “The Witch.” “He was a...
MOVIES
EW.com

Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot

Movie trailers tend to fall back on a certain bag of tricks, a particular favorite of the last decade being the Haunted Pop Song. You know the one: Where a canonical hit of yesteryear is slowed down and drawn out — preferably with the help of some unholy children's choir — until it oozes and melts, less a remake than a kind of musical tar pit. (Blame The Social Network, to start.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ From Writer/Director Edgar Wright

Last Night in Soho feels more David Lynch or David Cronenberg than Edgar Wright. Yet even though it’s the least Wright-vibey film of his career, there’s something about the way he twists the horror genre that makes Last Night in Soho feel like the right entry point into psychological thrillers for the filmmaker who’s given us everything from Shaun of the Dead to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver.
MOVIES
CultureMap Dallas

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is a slow burn of psychological horror

The interesting aspect about nostalgia is that it tends to go in cycles. It generally takes about 20 years for filmmakers to start looking back at a particular decade, such as the 1950s with American Graffiti in 1973, 1960s with Diner in 1982, 1970s with Dazed and Confused in 1993, and the 1980s with multiple properties in the 2000s. Writer/director Edgar Wright has flipped the script on nostalgia with his latest film, Last Night in Soho.
MOVIES
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Last Night in Soho (2021) dir. Edgar Wright

It’s easy to see why Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino are friends. Both are Gen-X film brats raised in the heyday of the video store, and both, more often than not, pilfer their favorite bits from their favorite movies and weave them into their own cinematic nests. But the differences in the way they pick and rearrange their influences is hugely illustrative of their respective MOs. Tarantino selects elements he thinks are cool: films like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction are made up of the most “badass” scenes, characters, and soundtrack cues from the director’s favorite kung fu, film noir, and blaxploitation titles. Wright, however, focuses on things he thinks are neat. Wright’s influences in making Shaun of the Dead or Baby Driver are no less clear than Tarantino’s, but one doesn’t get the sense while watching them that he’s trying to fashion them into any sort of personal “image.” Rather, he’s simply including these references and homages because he loves them, and is giddy to fit them into his own work. In this way, Wright is perhaps more comparable to Mel Brooks, whose best parodies are clearly rooted in deep affection for the genre at hand. Wright is excited about his influences, and wants you to be too.
MOVIES
Collider

Edgar Wright on ‘Last Night in Soho’ and the Shot That Almost Broke His Brain

Edgar Wright is having a great year. Not only did he release one of the best music documentaries I’ve ever seen with The Sparks Brothers, his fantastic new movie, Last Night in Soho, arrives in theaters this weekend. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the psychological thriller is about a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), interested in fashion design, who can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). While I could say more, this is one of those films that you should watch with as little knowledge as possible about where the film is going. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson Cairns, the original thriller will keep you off-balance and guessing the entire time. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'Last Night In Soho' Interviews With Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie

Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright and star Thomasin McKenzie join CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg to chat about their new horror movie. Find out how they pulled off some of the film’s tricky effects, what is was like working with Anya Taylor-Joy, the exciting (and exhausting) aspects of working on a horror movie and more.
MOVIES
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp. 18, 117 minutes.Sixties Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful, and has the voice and talent to match her ambitions. Jack (Matt Smith) is...
MOVIES

