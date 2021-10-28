CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Spoon Announce New Album ‘Lucifer on the Sofa,’ Share “The Hardest Cut,” Streaming Concert Event 10/28-29

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve got to hand it to long-running indie/rock band Spoon — Lucifer on the Sofa is a pretty intriguing name for a new record, and a perfect one to announce mere days away from Halloween. On Thursday, the group dropped news of a new album, its tenth and first...

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Paste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

If some weirdo forced us to pick our favorite war, we would pick The War on Drugs. The Adam Granduciel-led rock juggernauts released their first new album since 2017 today (Oct. 29), finishing out October on a high note. That’s one of many records that deserve—better yet, demand—your time and attention on this fine New Music Friday, with London jazz star Theon Cross’ Intra-I and Lily Konigsberg of Palberta’s first proper solo album also very much in the mix. You know what to do.
MUSIC
991thewhale.com

Spoon Release New ZZ Top-Inspired Song, ‘The Hardest Cut’

Spoon announced their 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, and released the bluesy lead single “The Hardest Cut.” In a statement, singer-songwriter Britt Daniel described the new LP, out Feb. 11, as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”. The swaggering,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Bastille Announce Fourth Album 'Give Me The Future', Share New Single No Bad Days

Bastille have announced their fourth studio album. 'Give Me The Future' will arrive on February 4 and feature the newly unveiled single No Bad Days, along with the previously shared songs Thelma + Louise, Distorted Light Beam, and the title track. The full-length follow-up to 2019's 'Doom Days' was conceptualized...
MUSIC
NME

BODEGA announce second album and share new single ‘Doers’

BODEGA have announced details of their new album ‘Broken Equipment’, sharing its lead single. Listen to ‘Doers’ below. The New York band’s second album, which is due to arrive on March 11, 2022, is a follow-up to their highly praised 2018 debut album ‘Endless Scroll’. The said that ‘Broken Equipment’...
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Beirut Announces New Album Artifacts, Shares First New Single “Fisher Island Sound”

On Jan. 28, alternative electronic group Beirut is releasing Artifacts, a double-LP tracing the evolution of the band. The band began as frontman Zach Condon’s personal project when he was 14 years old, and this album reveals how the band has grown and changed ever since. The collection began as a compilation of unreleased tracks, but now also includes remixed and remastered projects.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Of Mice & Men Announce New Album Echo + Share “Fighting Gravity” Video

Of Mice & Men will release their seventh full-length studio album, Echo, on December 3 via SharpTone Records. The album is comprised of the previously issued Timeless and Bloom EPs, along with the new and final Ad Infinitum EP. The EP will be released on vinyl in April 2022. Says...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Hiss Golden Messenger Announces New Holiday Album, Shares New Song “Grace”

Hiss Golden Messenger (the project of M.C. Taylor) has announced the release of a holiday album, O Come All Ye Faithful, due out this Friday (Oct. 22) via Merge. Taylor has also shared a new song, “Grace,” one of several original tunes he has crafted for the album, which includes covers of songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Woody Guthrie, and Spiritualized, in addition to traditional holiday songs. Listen to “Grace” and check out the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
THEATER & DANCE
JamBase

Del McCoury Band Announces New Album ‘Almost Proud’ & Shares Single

Del McCoury Band will put out a new studio album, Almost Proud, through the McCoury Music imprint on February 18, 2022. Today, the group led by legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury released the LP’s lead single, “Running Wild.”. McCoury used the time off the road that came in the wake...
MUSIC
NME

Craig David announces new album ’22’ and shares lead single ‘Who You Are’ with MNEK

Craig David has announced the release of new album ’22’ – you can listen to its lead single ‘Who You Are’ below. The upcoming album, which is set to arrive on May 13, 2022, is the singer, songwriter and producer’s first since 2018’s ‘The Time Is Now’, and follows his 2019 singles: ‘When You Know What Love Is’ and ‘Do You Miss Me Much’.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Magnum Announce New Album and Tour

(Freeman) Magnum have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "The Monster Roars" on January 14, 2022 and have revealed dates for a major tour of Europe next spring. We were sent the following details: But there will be new music from the band this year: guitarist Tony...
ROCK MUSIC
Vulture

Spoon’s ‘The Hardest Cut’ Is, As the Name Suggests, One of Spoon’s Hardest Cuts

Twenty-five years on, Spoon is still keeping things fresh. The band’s most recent new album, 2017’s Hot Thoughts, found the Texas rockers digging into dance music and electronics; before that, 2014’s career-high They Want My Soul featured lush, baroque arrangements like “Inside Out.” Now, the band is pivoting again, turning to guitar-forward classic rock on its upcoming tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, out February 11, 2022. “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton,” lead singer-songwriter Britt Daniel said in a statement. The first offering, “The Hardest Cut,” makes good on that promise. It’s one of Spoon’s hardest-rocking songs ever, pairing heavy detuned guitars and a jaunty solo (inspired by ZZ Top, per Daniel) with another of the band’s expectedly catchy choruses. The eerie rock-concert–meets–slasher-film music video also makes good on the song’s title, arriving with near-perfect timing just days before Halloween. It’s almost enough to forgive all that time without new Spoon.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Metronomy Announce New Album Small World, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Metronomy have announced their seventh studio album: Small World is out February 18 via Because Music. Today, the group has shared lead single “It’s Good to Be Back,” which arrives with a music video directed by the filmmaker duo Dreamjob. Check it out below, and scroll down for Small World’s LP art and tracklist.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ladyhawke Announces New Album Time Flies Alongside Playable Gameboy Cartridge, Shares Debut Title Track

Famed indie pop star Ladyhawke (known personally as ‘Pip’ Brown) announced a new album, Time Flies, coming out on November 19, along with an original video game set to be released as a playable Gameboy Cartridge. The game is on sale on her website and comes in blue, green, gray, red, and yellow, all for $23. The game will be a quest to help Ladyhawke finish the album, guiding the player through the album’s main tracks. In a move that will delight music and video game fans alike, this is a particularly novel idea, as it harkens back to a past era of video games on the Nintendo Gameboy system, which notably hasn’t had any officially released games on it in over a decade. Perhaps this move is a nod to the title of the album and the new titular single “Time Flies”, as releasing a game on a long discontinued system is sure to evoke nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
brooklynvegan.com

Apollo Brown & Stalley announce new album ‘Blacklight,’ share “Humble Wins”

Ohio rapper Stalley has teamed up with most of the most consistently great producers in underground rap, Apollo Brown, for the collaborative album Blacklight, due November 19 via Mello Music Group. It features songs with Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Omari Hardwick, and the first single is "Humble Wins," which finds Stalley spitting venom over a neck-snapping, soul-infused beat from Apollo Brown. Check it out below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Teen Daze Announces New Album Interior for December 2021 Release Alongside Album Release Shows, Shares New Music Video for “Swimming”

Jamison Isaak, well known by most as Teen Daze, just released a video for a track off his upcoming record Interior. The pale gradients and saturated hues in Isaak’s video for “Swimming” are paired seamlessly with the calm yet upbeat melody of the track. With the use of VR motion capture and reactive animation, the video instills the desire to dance, while at the same time relaxing. To see this contradicting brilliance, check out the video below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paste Magazine

SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares First Two Tracks

Singer/songwriter and producer Sasami Ashworth, aka SASAMI, has announced the follow-up to her self-titled 2019 album: Squeeze is out Feb. 25, 2022, on Domino, the videos for its first two tracks, “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” are out now, and all indications are Ashworth has expanded her sound considerably on her second record. Ty Segall co-produced multiple tracks, while additional collaborators include Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko, Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose and No Home.
MUSIC

