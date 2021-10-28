Huskies overcome early deficit, monsoon to beat Saints

Gordon Hayward (23) and Miles Bridges (22) led a big second half comeback that ultimately fell short as the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Miami Heat, 114-99. The Hornets took an early lead before their typical first quarter lull set in. They let the Heat score 11 straight points at one point while the Hornets missed seven shots in a row. Kelly Oubre hit three early 3-pointers to keep the Hornets afloat while his teammates struggled. PJ Washington announced his return to the lineup with seven first quarter points. The quarter as a whole was played mostly evenly except for one key area.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO