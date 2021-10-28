CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MN

Huskies overcome early deficit, monsoon to beat Saints

By Dan Condon
Lakefield Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early deficit and an ever-increasing rain is...

bctribune.com

Bluejays overcome one-point deficit at halftime to beat Yeguas 30-22

Snook’s Lero passes for 153 yards, rushes for 169 yards in district win. When a player gets on fire, it’s difficult for the other team to put out the flame... The Yeguas experienced the fire from Snook’s Garrett Lero Friday night, who had an extraordinary offensive night -- throwing for 153 yards and running for another 169. Lero’s performance was key to Snook’s 30-22 victory on the road in Somerville. Lero alone was responsible for 322 of the Bluejays’ total 435…
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Caps vs Flames Recap: Caps Erase Early Deficit but Lose in Overtime.

The Caps came into this matinee tilt looking to build on early season success against opponents both stout and brittle. It was a topsy-turvy affair, with holes dug and climbed out of, with lamps lit by faces fresh and familiar, but in the end the Flames took home a hard fought 4-3 victory in overtime.
NHL
Andalusia Star News

Red Level overcomes deficit to claim win over Pleasant Home

In a hard-hitting and chippy contest, the Red Level Tigers came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Red Level, 33-22. Each team had one possession in the first quarter. To open the game, Pleasant Home drove as far as the Tiger 6-yard line. A holding penalty backed them up and then the Red Level defense stood its ground forcing a fourth-and-out at the 17 to take possession.
RED LEVEL, AL
Derrick

Red Wings erase two-goal deficit, beat Capitals in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night. Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT. Adam Erne started the comeback with a goal in the...
NHL
Lakefield Standard

Huskies open playoffs with sweep

The top-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team opened the South Section 3AA tournament with a sweep of No. 8 St. James Friday night by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-11. The Huskies trailed the first set 12-9 before going on a 10-1 run to take control. JCC never trailed in the second set and then Sadie Voss had eight ace serves in the third set to help seal the win.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
chatsports.com

Recap: Hornets can’t overcome another first half deficit, lose to Heat, 114-99

Gordon Hayward (23) and Miles Bridges (22) led a big second half comeback that ultimately fell short as the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Miami Heat, 114-99. The Hornets took an early lead before their typical first quarter lull set in. They let the Heat score 11 straight points at one point while the Hornets missed seven shots in a row. Kelly Oubre hit three early 3-pointers to keep the Hornets afloat while his teammates struggled. PJ Washington announced his return to the lineup with seven first quarter points. The quarter as a whole was played mostly evenly except for one key area.
NBA
Quad-Cities Times

Top-ranked Knights overcome two-set deficit to prevail in five

CEDAR RAPIDS — After two error-plagued sets and on the verge of getting swept, Davenport Assumption coach Bre Scherler huddled her top-ranked volleyball team and had some stern words. “There was some cussing involved,” junior defensive specialist Lily VanSeveren said. “Mainly, we needed to get back on our feet, do...
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Aztec

Aztecs overcome two goal deficit capped off by a senior scoring on October senior night

It was only fitting that an Aztec senior would score the crucial goal on senior night at the SDSU Sports Deck. Senior forward Taylor Moorehead scored in the 87th minute to tie the game and helped the Aztecs (7-10-2, 5-4-2 Mountain West Conference) come back from a 2-0 halftime deficit for her last game on the Mesa. The draw against the conference-leading New Mexico Lobos (12-4-2, 7-2-2 MWC) helped the Aztecs earn the number three seed heading into the Mountain West Conference tournament.
SPORTS
Gretna Guide & News

Gretna erases early deficit in playoff win

GRETNA — Gretna crawled out of an early 14-0 deficit and outlasted Lincoln East in a shootout in the first round of the Class A playoffs at Gretna High School Oct. 29. No. 5 Gretna defeated No. 12 Lincoln East 59-42 to advance to play No. 4 Elkhorn South Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. at Elkhorn High School. “We thought […]
GRETNA, NE
Sports
Post-Bulletin

Stewartville overcomes 2-0 deficit to beat Byron in 1AAA volleyball semifinals

STEWARTVILLE — The Stewartville volleyball team might not have picked the best time to switch up their offense, but it worked out well in the end. The Tigers have been running a 6-2 offense the last three weeks of the season, but prior to Tuesday's practice the team wanted to switch back to a 5-1, meaning one setter would be used rather than two.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
chatsports.com

Saint Mary’s Overcomes the Pilots in Four Sets

MORAGA, Calif.---The Pilots came out on top after the first set, but Saint Mary's would rally back on their home court to claim a 3-1 win in a West Coast Conference volleyball match at University Credit Union Pavilion on Thursday evening. The Gaels collected the match with set scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, and 25-20. Sophomore Jiana Lawson produced a solid all-around performance against SMC, converting seven scores on 17 attempts for a .353 attack rate on the night, while also adding five aces, five digs, and 10 block assists against the Gaels.
SPORTS
southernminn.com

Saints run into powerful Huskies' attack 26-20

Playing in nearly continuous rain, Jackson County Central emerged from the muck and mud to eke out a 26-20 victory over St. Peter on a touchdown with 1 minutes, 25 seconds remaining Wednesday night in the regular-season finale at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field. "It was a mess," St. Peter...
FOOTBALL
Lakefield Standard

Rematch: Huskies face Cardinals Saturday in section semifinals

The Jackson County Central football team escaped Redwood Falls with a 21-18 win over Redwood Valley earlier this season. That win helped the Huskies earn the No. 2 seed in the Section 3AA playoffs, which means the Huskies get to host the third-seeded Cardinals in Saturday’s semifinals at 3 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Lakefield Standard

Huskies run for trips to state today

Last fall, cross country runners got to compete in the section meet. The state meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning although two Jackson County Central runners placed well enough to qualify for state, they didn’t get to go. So now senior Andrew Boyum and sophomore Evan Paplow,...
SPORTS
Canton Repository

Perry Panthers volleyball overcomes large deficit to win district title over Walsh Jesuit

STOW — A big deficit proved to be no problem for the Perry High School volleyball team on Saturday afternoon. With their season on the line after having lost the second and third sets to Walsh Jesuit, the Panthers overcame a 10-point deficit to win the fourth set 25-23. Perry then went on to win the deciding fifth set 17-15 to claim the Division I, Cleveland 1 district championship at Stow High School.
STOW, OH

