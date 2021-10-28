Huskies overcome early deficit, monsoon to beat Saints

MORAGA, Calif.---The Pilots came out on top after the first set, but Saint Mary's would rally back on their home court to claim a 3-1 win in a West Coast Conference volleyball match at University Credit Union Pavilion on Thursday evening. The Gaels collected the match with set scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, and 25-20. Sophomore Jiana Lawson produced a solid all-around performance against SMC, converting seven scores on 17 attempts for a .353 attack rate on the night, while also adding five aces, five digs, and 10 block assists against the Gaels.
