CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

2021 National FFA Convention Coverage

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, FFA members nationwide converge on the National FFA Convention & Expo to celebrate their accomplishments and find inspiration for their next steps. Motivational...

kchkradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
huntingdondailynews.com

Local FFA Member Awarded National American FFA Degree

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Hartselle Enquirer

Brewer High FFA heads to national competition

The pressure is on as five Brewer High School students get ready to judge livestock on a national stage. These students – Emma Johnson, Caden Childers, Blake Bennett, Maggie Raper and Landon Hornbuckle – are active in Future Farmers of America. Having already won two livestock judging competitions this year, they are headed to Indianapolis Oct. 27 to compete against the best FFA teams in the nation.
BREWER, ME
kciiradio.com

Washington FFA Alum Receiving American Degree at National Convention

A Washington FFA alum will be heading to the national convention in Indianapolis this weekend to receive the highest honor that’s given to a member. Sophie Bell is receiving the American Degree, which shows an FFA member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. It also demonstrates the effort she applied toward her supervised agricultural experience, which included several projects, the largest being a crop-share with her grandparents and a beef business, BS Enterprises, she and her sister Ellie began during their high school freshman year with their father Lance. Bell shares how she feels to receive this award, “I’m ecstatic to be receiving it. It’s something ever since I joined FFA that I knew I wanted to receive and worked towards. So I definitely had it in the back of my mind all the years that I spent in FFA just with all the activities and time I put into it, but it’s really a huge honor. And there’s not a ton of kids who end up getting their American degree compared to other degrees just because it does take so much time and work.”
WASHINGTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Western Christian FFA talks nationals trip

HULL—It will be all about new agricultural learning opportunities when Kylie Nettinga and nine of her Western Christian High School students travel to the National FFA Convention & Expo later this month. This will be the seventh year the private Hull school’s FFA chapter will be journeying to Indianapolis for...
HULL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa
northscottpress.com

Lindsey Laughlin competes on national FFA stage this weekend

When Lindsey Laughlin was asked as a young FFA member to run the West Liberty High School’s agriculture department’s greenhouse, she never imagined where it might take her. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Albert Lea Tribune

Minnesota FFA students and leaders participating in national FFA convention

The National FFA Convention and Expo is taking place this weekend in Indianapolis. The event will be offered in-person with health and safety precautions after the cancellation of a physical event in 2020. There will be corresponding virtual opportunities for students or leaders unable to attend the event in person.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX59

50,000+ expected for FFA Convention; several changes to this year’s event

INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Convention and Expo runs Wednesday through Saturday, October 30th in downtown Indianapolis. More than 50,000 people are expected to make their way to the Indiana Convention Center throughout the next few days. The 94th annual event highlights the accomplishments, advancements and education within the agriculture industry and its young students. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Journal

FFA Convention: Developing lifelong leaders, enduring memories

Indianapolis is the place to be this week as tens of thousands of FFA members descend upon the city. My Facebook feed is filled with photos shared by my hometown FFA chapter and others. I can feel the excitement through my phone. A few years have passed since I attended...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
basinnow.com

Uintah FFA Has Excellent Showing At Nationals

Uintah High School students shined at a national competition last week including a top 10 ranking in the nation. The Uintah FFA team traveled to Indianapolis for their national competition this last week with excellent results. Jimmy McGuire and Aysha Slaugh placed silver as individuals. Kylee McKee and Alayna Murray placed gold as individuals, with Alayna placing 12th overall in the nation! The Uintah Nursery/Landscape team placed in the gold category. Their accomplishment is especially impressive when you consider their ranking is 10th in the nation! Congratulations to these students on their accomplishments and thank you for representing the Basin so well.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
voiceofmuscatine.com

The 2021-2022 National FFA Officer Team is ‘ready’

The 2021-2022 National FFA Officer Team is ‘ready’. The 2021-2022 National FFA Officer team was elected at the close of the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. The six students selected to lead the National FFA Organization say they’re ready to meet with students and begin their year...
EDUCATION
Brenham Banner-Press

Burton FFA livestock team takes second at nationals

Dreams have become a reality for four members of Burton FFA after the team earned the title of second-best in the nation. The current members of the Burton FFA Livestock Judging Team — Weston and Waylon Hinze, Chet Fritsch and Tanna Thiel — traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo’s Livestock Contest where they earned Reserve National Champion and Waylon Hinze finished in the top 12 as an individual.
AGRICULTURE
southgatv.com

Superintendent Woods honored with national FFA award

INDIANAPOLIS – Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods was honored today with the Honorary American FFA Degree by the National FFA Organization. According to National FFA, this award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturalists.
GEORGIA STATE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona FFA Chapters Attend 94th Annual FFA National Convention And Expo

Arizona FFA chapters are joining over 50,000 other youth from across the United States at the 94th Annual FFA National Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, IN. This year the students are back in person after the virtual only event last year. The FFA is a national agricultural education youth organization...
POLITICS
Columbus Telegram

David City FFA floriculture team goes to nationals

David City is currently home to one of the best floriculture teams in the country -- good enough to be one of 20 teams competing at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this month. The David City four-member floriculture team -- part of a local chapter of...
DAVID CITY, NE
wbaa.org

FFA convention returns to Indianapolis

Young people adorned in blue corduroy jackets will once again fill the streets of downtown Indianapolis as the National FFA Convention returns this week. The event is one of Indianapolis’ longest running and largest conferences, bringing thousands of students from all over the country to the state capitol. This will be the 94th year for the annual FFA Convention.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Students Named Reserve Champion in their Division at FFA National Convention

Nine Broken Bow students and ag teacher Caleb tenBensel attended the National FFA Convention last week in Indianapolis. Photo: Broken Bow FFA Facebook page. INDIANAPOLIS—Nebraska Future Farmers of America (FFA) students proudly represented their state at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Indiana last week. Two Broken Bow students received second place in the nation for their Power, Structural, and Technical Systems project as part of the Agriscience Fair and Holdrege resident Grady Johnson was named the 2021 American Star Farmer.
BROKEN BOW, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy