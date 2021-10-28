Adversarial Outlook - Learn more about the Duke Blue Devils

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Zion Williamson was widely viewed as a generational "can't miss" prospect going into the 2019 NBA Draft and there is no doubt that he's been good in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance during the 2020-21 season while averaging 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. However, there have been...
FURMAN, S.C. – The No. 18 Duke men's soccer team (10-3-0, 4-2-0 ACC) got back in the win column on Tuesday night, defeating Furman (3-8-1, 2-2-0 SoCon), 3-2. The Blue Devils saw goals from sophomore Peter Stroud. Miguel Ramirez and freshman Shakur Mohammed. Freshmen Jai Bean and Felix Barajas each...
DURHAM – The Duke women's tennis team is back in action this week as the Blue Devils are primed to compete in the 2021 ITA Regional Championships Oct. 21-25, hosted by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. The regional doubles champions, regional singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending ITA...
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team heads into its final weekend on the fall schedule, with the Blue Devils in action at both the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga., and the Grandover Collegiate in Greensboro. Both the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (GCOGC) and the Grandover...
DURHAM – With just two games left in the ACC regular season schedule, the 18th-ranked Duke men's soccer program (10-3-0, 4-2-0 ACC) is set for a clash with ACC Coastal Division leader No. 20 Notre Dame (9-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in South Bend, Ind. The Blue...
Every musician is taught from a young age to move right past mistakes during performances, since the audience rarely notices. That’s especially true in jazz, where an inadvertent note in an improved solo can be always played off as perfectly intentional. It’s not so much true of Pachelbel’s Canon or...
There’s a lot to play for on Friday night at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey. The Panthers are looking to finish the year undefeated as the night doubles as Senior Night. Carey will also look to officially grab the Sawtooth Conference championship all while seeking revenge against the visiting Dietrich Blue Devils.
In all of college basketball, perhaps no statistic is as staggering as the fact that Duke hasn’t won the ACC regular season title since 2010, or won it outright since 2006. But in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s swan song, the Blue Devils may have emerged as the favorite to break that strange streak.
Position: Manager, Financial Performance and Quality Assurance, Duke Human Resources. What he does Duke: As part of the annual Open Enrollment period for Duke medical, dental and vision benefits, eligible Duke staff and faculty receive information explaining coverage options for the upcoming year. Perhaps the most prominent piece of that information are the monthly premiums for Duke’s health insurance plans.
No. 6 Duke (11-2-1, 5-2-1 ACC) vs. No. 1 Florida State (14-0-1, 7-0-1 ACC) No. 6 Duke concludes its home schedule on Sunday when it welcomes top-ranked Florida State to Koskinen Stadium. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. on ACC Network with Jenn Hildreth and Angela Hucles on the...
SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team battled the undefeated Seneca Bobcats to a 2-1 loss on Wednesday in the regular-season finale. The loss gave the Devils a 5-4-2 overall record and 4-2-2 Region 3 record on the season. Seneca ended undefeated both overall and in region action. Cambridge...
We are officially two weeks away. The #9 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the #10 Duke Blue Devils on November 9th at Madison Square Garden. Much of Big Blue Nation is still in football mode thanks to a 6-1 record and #12 national ranking. Additionally, many fans are taking a “wait and see” approach to basketball after a historically bad 9-16 season. However, the fact remains that there is a marquee non-conference game in just 14 days.
CENTENARY, Ohio — The Tigers didn’t earn their stripes this night. The Gallia Academy boys soccer team started its postseason play with a 16-0 home win against the Circleville Tigers in a Division II Region 7 sectional final Wednesday evening. The Blue Devils (17-1-1) had nine different players find the...
The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Duke Blue Devils fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or...
By Hannah Caver, Staff Writer LINCOLN — Moody High School faced a devastating loss against Lincoln here, 19-31 on Friday, October 22, 2021, to go 5-4 and miss the opportunity to go to the playoffs. Junior quarterback A.J. Wallace was forced to sit out the game due to a collarbone injury, which resulted in Kolby […]
After falling just short in a hard-fought battle against Chippewa Valley on homecoming night, the Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils football team went on the road Friday night looking for a much-needed win. The Blue Devils got just that with a dominant 42-0 victory over the Warren Mott Marauders. South...
