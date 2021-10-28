Adversarial Outlook - Learn more about the Duke Blue Devils

We are officially two weeks away. The #9 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the #10 Duke Blue Devils on November 9th at Madison Square Garden. Much of Big Blue Nation is still in football mode thanks to a 6-1 record and #12 national ranking. Additionally, many fans are taking a “wait and see” approach to basketball after a historically bad 9-16 season. However, the fact remains that there is a marquee non-conference game in just 14 days.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO