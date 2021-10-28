CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Gojira rock the “Sphinx” in new video

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGojira has premiered the video for “Sphinx,” a track off the band’s new album, Fortitude. Fittingly, the clip transports the French metallers to Egypt...

q106fm.com

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Watch Måneskin’s bloody video for new “MAMMAMIA” single

Måneskin has premiered the video for the band’s new single, “MAMMAMIA.”. The bloody clip finds each member of the Italian outfit fantasizing about killing vocalist Damiano David in various different ways, including drowning him in a toilet, stabbing him, and beating him with a guitar. Mamma mia, there’s a lot of blood.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Seventeen Want to ‘Rock With You’ in New Video

Seventeen are ready to “Rock With You” in the video for the new single. The song appears on the K-pop group’s ninth mini album, Attacca. In the new clip, the group is seen performing on various stages indoors and outdoors. When they’re not rocking out on stage, they are reveling in the wonder of the world. They admire the skies in a telescope, play with fire, paint, ride motorcycles and more. “I just want to love you,” they sing. On the bouncy chorus, they declare: “This time, I want to rock with you…Tonight I want to rock with you.” Seventeen dropped  the seven-song Attacca at midnight on Thursday. It’s the group’s second EP of the year, following Your Choice, which arrived in June (in 2020, Seventeen followed the same schedule, dropping one EP in June, Heng:garæ, then another in October, Semicolon). On Saturday, Seventeen will perform a special show that will stream on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel, which kicks off at 8 a.m. ET/9 p.m. KST.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch The Copyrights’ video for new anthemic punk song “Part of the Landscape”

Midwest poppy punks The Copyrights' first album in seven years, Alone In A Dome, comes out this Friday (10/22) via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order), and ahead of the release, we're premiering the video for new single "Part of the Landscape." It's an anthemic punk song with a huge-sounding chorus that should instantly scratch an itch for longtime Copyrights fans, or just as any fans of melodic punk in general.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Parquet Courts’ Wild New ‘Homo Sapien’ Video

Parquet Courts channel the Animals as a punk band on their new song “Homo Sapien.”. Off their upcoming Sympathy for Life, out October 22, “Homo Sapien” shoots off like a bullet, as lead singer Andrew Savage gives a near monotone, humor-filled rant on human evolution. “The spice we died to trade / The gun that we used to say / Stand straight up and down / Speaking intelligently.”
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Obongjayar Shares Video for New Song “Message in a Hammer”: Watch

London-based artist Obongjayar has shared a video for a new song called “Message in a Hammer,” the first track from his forthcoming debut album. Rollo Jackson directed the visual, a miniature gangland drama starring Obongjayar as a driver seeking vengeance. Check it out below. In a press release, Obongjayar said the track is “about fight, and fighting against the powers that take and steal and rob from us, and calling them by their name—thieves and murderers.”
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Watch Parcels' video for entrancing new track 'Theworstthing'

As they get ready to release a new album next month, Parcels have shared a new song called "Theworstthing." The entrancing new offering is a preview of the five-piece outfit's upcoming full-length Day/Night, which is out on Nov. 5. And while keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington (who sings lead vocals on the track) first began crafting the song, it evolved as they band recently came back together to write and record new music during lockdown.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Listen to new WALK THE MOON song, “Rise Up”

WALK THE MOON has premiered a new song called “Rise Up,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, HEIGHTS. “‘Rise Up’ arose partly out of a long sleepless night alone in the studio, stacking vocals on vocals until the track sounded like something off of Queen‘s A Day at the Races,” says vocalist Nicholas Petricca. “The song is about how nobody’s perfect and perseverance is universal, and I guess I needed a thousand singing voices to really get that across.”
q106fm.com

Listen to previously unreleased Of Monsters and Men song, “Phantom”

Of Monsters and Men has shared a previously unreleased song called “Phantom.”. The track, which vocalist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir first wrote at age 16 while growing up in Iceland, is included on the newly released 10th anniversary reissue of Of Monsters and Men’s 2011 debut album, My Head Is an Animal.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Snail Mail Shares Video for New Song “Madonna”: Watch

Snail Mail has shared a video for her new song “Madonna,” from the forthcoming LP Valentine. It captures a performance at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Westchester County, New York. Watch below. Of the new song, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan said in a statement: “I am excited to share this...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Watch a New Animated Video for Pantera Deep Cut “By Demons Be Driven”

Pantera has shared a new animated music video for their 1992 song “By Demons Be Driven” from their classic album Vulgar Display of Power (East-West/Atco). The video focuses on El Chupacabra monster myth of Puerto Rico and other latinx cultures. Check out the clip right now!. The story of the...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Watch Nonpoint’s video for cover of Prince’s “When Doves Cry”

Nonpoint has premiered the video for the band’s cover of Prince‘s “When Doves Cry.”. The minimalist clip finds the “Miracle” rockers performing an impassioned rendition of the Purple Rain classic in an all-white room. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube. Nonpoint first released their version of “Doves” in...
MUSIC
Egypt
xpn.org

Watch a new video for a lost Radiohead song, “Follow Me Around”

The song “Follow Me Around” might be the biggest Radiohead hit that never got released…until now. The revered UK art-rock band is releasing an expanded repackaging of their groundbreaking turn-of-the-millennium albums Kid A and Amnesiac. In the spirit of their popular OKNOTOK reissue of OK Computer from a couple years back, KID AMNESIAE collects outtakes and oddities of the era, including a long-awaited studio recording of the song many fans first heard 25 years ago.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kaina Announces New Album It Was a Home, Shares New Video: Watch

Kaina has announced her new album It Was a Home with a video for its second single, “Anybody Can Be in Love.” The follow-up to 2019’s Next to Sun is due out March 4 via City Slang and features guest contributions from Sleater-Kinney, Helado Negro, and Sen Morimoto. Check out the video for “Anybody Can Be in Love,” directed by Weird Life Films, below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Baron Crane share new video for Quarantine – watch it here!

Paris-based heavy proggers Baron Crâne present a hectic new video for their riff-laden song Quarantine, which features stoner rock vocalist Cyril Bodin. Their new album Les Beaux Jours is out now via Mrs Red Sound and Commotions. Quarantine describes a kind of rock'n'roll highway to hell, with Bodin's powerful vocals...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch the Brand-New Slash Video “The River Is Rising”

Arriving February 11, 2022, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators’ new album – 4 – will be the first LP to be released on the brand-new Gibson Records label. Earlier this year, Gibson announced the launch of their new venture in partnership with “the world's most artist-friendly international record label,” BMG.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Watch Lana Del Rey’s new video for “Blue Banisters”

Lana Del Rey has premiered the video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track off her upcoming new album. The clip reflects the melancholy mood of the tune by recreating images from its lyrics, including Del Rey riding a John Deere tractor, baking a birthday cake, and, of course, painting her banisters blue.
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch the video for GENER8ION and 070 Shake’s new song “Neo Surf”

GENER8ION is the multimedia-spanning creative collaboration between filmmaker Romain Gavras and music producer Surkin. Their first new song in five years is out today, a track called "Neo Surf" with a feature from G.O.O.D. Music's 070 Shake. The song updates classic soul tropes with instrumentation ripped from the main stage...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

NEW PAGANS release video for new single ‘Find Fault With Me’ - Watch Now

Following an extensive tour across the UK, New Pagans have revealed their brand new single and video ‘Find Fault With Me’. The new track is their first taste of new music since the release of their critically acclaimed album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All earlier this year.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch the video for Jack Swing’s new indie-funk song “Daydreams”

Pittsburgh's Jack Swing pull from classic funk and soul as much as they pull from modern indie rock, and they've been rolling out singles as they gear up for their debut album (help fund it on Indiegogo). We're premiering the video for their latest single, "Daydreams," which marries a psychedelic groove to frontman Isaiah Ross' emotive vocals.
PITTSBURGH, PA

