High School

Hazard Schools superintendent: Disciplinary action being taken, changes instituted to student activities in response to Homecoming controversy

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
 6 days ago

Recently, Hazard High School's (HHS) homecoming week activities featured a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in lingerie and bikinis and gave male faculty members lap dances, and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses serving drinks. Following public backlash and a large amount of concern...

IN THIS ARTICLE
