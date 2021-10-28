CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving Thursday: LCID, DBGI, OSTK, CSV, HLBZW, THRM, SGMS, SRI

investorsobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Consumer Cyclical stocks are trading higher:. -Lucid Group Inc (LCID) stock is trading at $35.14, a rise of $8.11, or 30.29%, on high volume. Lucid Group Inc gets a Sentiment Score of Bullish from InvestorsObserver and receives an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy with a price target of...

www.investorsobserver.com

Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 43.61% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares, making up 18846.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million. Esports Entertainment...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Tuesday, REITs Higher

Financial stocks were mixed late in Tuesday's trading session, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gained 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index fell 1.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) rose 0.7%. Bitcoin was 3.9% higher at $63,521...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Rise in Cautious Tuesday Market

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.5%. In company news, IAA (IAA) dropped 8.5% after the online vehicle marketplace Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.52...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Consumer Stocks In Focus

4 Consumer Stocks For Your November 2021 Watchlist. While the stock market today continues to gain, consumer stocks remain a hot topic amongst investors. After all, we are entering a crucial time of the year for the industry now. This would be the case as the year-end holiday season is fast approaching while supply chain woes among other things persist. Not to mention, there is also the current momentum in consumer stocks thanks to a strong earnings season for the sector. After considering all of these factors, I could understand if investors are watching consumer stocks closely now.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

5 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Today

Discretionary goods and services are things people want but can live without. Think air travel, fancy clothing, entertainment and so on. Consumer discretionary stocks, then, tend to take a hit when times are tough. These stocks are sensitive to market cycles. They can drop a lot during a recession. But...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lack Much Direction on Monday

Financial stocks were set to finish mixed in Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up less than 0.1%.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Where Will FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Stock Go Next After It Is Higher By 6.91% in a Week?

The market has been high on FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) stock recently. FARO gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment is a very short-term indicator that is entirely technical. There is no information about the health of profitability of the underlying company in our sentiment score. As a technical indicator, news about the stock, or company, such as an earnings release or other event, could move the stock counter to the recent trend. Recent trends are a good indicator of current market sentiments. In its most basic form, stocks that are trending up are desirable by investors while stocks currently falling must be unattractive. InvestorsObserver's Sentimental Indicator tracks both changes in price and volume to analyze the most recent trends. Typically an increase in volume indicates ongoing trends are getting stronger, while a decrease in volume usually signals an end to the current trend. Available options can also represent current sentiments for a given stock. Since investors are able to bet on future trends of stocks using options, we consider the ratio of calls to puts when analyzing market sentiments .
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Chegg Inc (CHGG) is lower by 31.80% Tuesday In Premarket Trading

Chegg Inc (CHGG) is down Tuesday morning, with the stock decreasing -31.80% in pre-market trading to 42.8. CHGG's short-term technical score of 54 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 54% of stocks on the market. In the Education & Training Services industry, which ranks 143 out of 146 industries, CHGG ranks higher than 82% of stocks. Chegg Inc has fallen 8.54% over the past month, closing at $69.96 on October 5. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $58.09 and as high as $71.31. CHGG has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $103.69.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Drifting Lower This Afternoon

Financial stocks turned lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.4%, reversing a midday gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.3% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stock Fading Slightly in Late Trade

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan index declined during October, falling 0.5 points from the prior month to a final reading of 71.7 but improving on a preliminary reading of 71.4 and topping forecasts also looking for a 71.4 final reading. The index fell to a nearly 10-year low of 70.3 in August.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares moved upwards by 14.09% to $5.1 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 12.86% to $31.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.9K shares, making up 116.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 13.81% to $2.06 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.5 million shares, which is 54.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.3 million. Kopin...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Adding to Early Gains Ahead of Close Thursday

Financial stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was ahead 1%. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 1.1%. September pending home sales fell 2.3%, compared with market expectations for a 0.5% increase from August.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Exela Technologies Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

Exela is offering a debt tender to pay back or refinance the bonds on its balance sheet. The company has $1.5 billion in debt outstanding, minimal cash, and is unprofitable. Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) jumped on Thursday after the company announced a debt tender offer to try to refinance its debt. The specialist in business process automation (BPA) is up over 12% today as of this writing.
STOCKS

