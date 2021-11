Charlotte, N.C. — No. 1 seed Ardrey Kell has been dominant all season long and now it’ll have a chance to play for a championship on Saturday. The Knights continued their nearly flawless campaign and clinched a visit to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A volleyball title game with a four-set win (25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17) against No. 3 seed Watauga on Tuesday in the West Regional final.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO