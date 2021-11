The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it will start reducing the pace of its stimulus bond purchases later this month as the US economy makes a solid recovery from the pandemic. But the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did not significantly alter its stance on rising US inflation in a statement released following its two-day policy meeting. While the Fed recognized that strong demand coupled with supply issues have "contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors," officials continue to view the elevated inflation as a result of "transitory" factors. However the Fed is prepared to remove stimulus faster if warranted, according to the statement.

