Nokia’s quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

By Essi Lehto, Supantha Mukherjee
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday on higher demand for 5G gear, but warned the global shortage of semiconductors would hit its supply chain. Shares of the Finland-based company were up 5% as investors lauded its efforts to get back on track following...

www.metro.us

Metro International

China’s Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period. Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus...
TECHNOLOGY
Metro International

Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off

(Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profits and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, cars and other internet-connected devices. The San Diego company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Toyota second-quarter quarterly profit climbs 48%, lifts outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse posted a 21% fall in third-quarter net profit to 434 million Swiss francs ($476 million), hit by a higher tax rate and a 214 million Swiss franc charge to settle allegations of corruption surrounding loans to Mozambique it helped arrange. It said it expected an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Pekka Lundmark
Metro International

Evonik upbeat on 2021 outlook as demand and prices pick up

(Reuters) -German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday projected an upbeat view for 2022 after firming up 2021 core profit and sales guidance, citing improved business performance and higher pricing. Evonik, whose products include chemicals for batteries and coolant lines of electric cars, derives almost one-fifth of its sales from...
BUSINESS
Metro International

CNH Industrial cautious on outlook amid supply chain constraints after strong Q3

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial sounded a cautious note on its 2021 outlook on Thursday due to supply chain issues, after third quarter operating profit almost doubled led by strong demand for agricultural machinery. The maker of farm machinery, construction equipment, Iveco commercial vehicles and powertrains, said its...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Chemicals group Lanxess sees cost pressures weighing on 2021 profits

(Reuters) -German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess on Thursday toned down its full-year profit expectations and warned that already elevated energy and freight costs could go even higher in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down sharply. Lanxess’ shares, down 7.1% at 1112 GMT, are headed for their worst day since...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Brazil holds long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, eyeing $8 billion of investments

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil is set to hold its largest-ever cellular auction on Thursday, with local units of America Movil, Telefonica and Telecom Italia vying with a dozen other firms for broadcast spectrum dedicated to fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. Telecoms regulator Anatel, which will start unsealing bids at 10 a.m....
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#5g#Reuters
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Kellogg warns of earnings hit as workers’ strike drags on

(Reuters) – Kellogg Co on Thursday warned of a potential hit to full-year earnings from a prolonged strike at its cereal plants in the United States and a global supply chain crunch, even as the packaged foods maker raised its forecast for organic net sales. About 1,400 of Kellogg’s cereal...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Brazil's awaited 5G tender yields billions in investment

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil held its much-anticipated auction for build-out of the nation’s fifth-generation wireless network on Thursday, with the open question of whether China's Huawei telecommunications company will be involved. The technology promises faster speeds, less lag when connecting to the network and the ability to...
WORLD
Metro International

Canada’s exports drop as supply chain woes drag auto sector

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s exports fell in September as a semi-conductor chip shortage weighed on motor vehicle and parts production, though that decline was partially offset by record high crude oil exports, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday. Imports were down 3.0%, also hit hard by the worsening supply chain issues...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

CarDekho Raises $250 Million in Pre-IPO Round

The largest car search platform in India, Cardekho, recently raised $250 million in what the company calls a pre-IPO round led by leapfrog investments. The funding bumps CarDekho above unicorn status with a $1.2 billion valuation. The company currently has a catalogue of more than 3,000 pre-owned cars for online purchases and hopes to expand with the new funding. Partner and co-head of South Asian investment for LeapFrog Stewart Langdon joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

