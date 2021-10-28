GE Appliances to Invest $450 Million and Add Jobs at Its Kentucky Manufacturing Operations Over the Next Two Years
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, announced plans to invest $450 million at its Appliance Park headquarters and manufacturing operation and add more than 1,000 new jobs by year-end 2023. This is one of the largest investment announcements in the company’s 100-year history. The plans include continuing to upgrade...www.businesswire.com
