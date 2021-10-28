CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia has reported third-quarter profit above analyst expectations on increasing sales of 5G technology and trimmed costs. But...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Lundmark
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Semiconductors#Helsinki#Associated Press#Ap
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

CarDekho Raises $250 Million in Pre-IPO Round

The largest car search platform in India, Cardekho, recently raised $250 million in what the company calls a pre-IPO round led by leapfrog investments. The funding bumps CarDekho above unicorn status with a $1.2 billion valuation. The company currently has a catalogue of more than 3,000 pre-owned cars for online purchases and hopes to expand with the new funding. Partner and co-head of South Asian investment for LeapFrog Stewart Langdon joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Reuters

Uber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. But a massive drop in the value of its...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

BMW muscles through chip shortage with profit jump

BMW earnings jumped to beat expectations after higher vehicle prices and prioritizing money-spinning models like the $75,000 X7 SUV helped the company offset output reductions due to the dearth of chips. Group earnings before tax surged 50% to 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in the third quarter, BMW said Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
kion546.com

CVS Health expects growth in 2022 as pandemic impact eases

CVS Health and Wall Street share the same view of the drugstore chain’s growth potential as COVID-19’s impact on the company begins to ease. Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin says average analyst expectations for 2022 earnings of $8.20 per share fit within CVS Health’s expected initial forecast for the new year. He promised to provide more details at the company’s annual investor meeting on December 9. Company shares that have already advanced more than 30% so far this year jumped again in morning trading after Guertin made his comments on a call to discuss better-than-expected third-quarter results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Fox Corp. Sees Profit Tumble After Year-Earlier Gain, But Revenues Rise

Fox Corp. said profit in its fiscal first quarter fell due to comparisons with a sizable gain in the year-earlier period, even as revenue in the quarter was bolstered by advertising and distribution fees. The owner of Fox News Channel, Fox Sports and the Fox broadcast network said net income attributable to shareholders in the period came to $701 million, or $1.21 a share, compared with $1.11 billion, or $1.83 a share in the year-earlier quarter. The figures were affected by the presence of a one-time payment from Walt Disney Co. a year earlier tied to its purchase of cable and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy