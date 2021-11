Sharing is caring, we’ve all heard it before. However, for Midland’s Salvation Army, sharing is just one way the ministry works to meet an unmet need. This year, the Salvation Army hopes to help more than 3,300 Midland County residents in time for the holiday season. And the group of volunteers has already been working full-time hours – on placing Christmas trees in locations around the city and packaging gifts – to contribute to locals’ merry Christmas.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO