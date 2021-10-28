CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Experience the Darker Side of Victorian Life At One Illinois Attraction This Weekend

By Lil Zim
97ZOK
97ZOK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am definitely no history buff, but I have always been fascinated by the Victorian age, and this is the primary reason I love the Victorian Village and Midway Village Museum in Rockford so dang much. (I legit wanted to host my wedding in the Village's old barn and chapel, but...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

The Christmas Shopping Experience You Can’t Miss in Illinois This Weekend

I consider myself a crafty person, and I am not just talking about my ability to make things here. I'm talking about my love for crafts; buying them, making them, watching how-to videos...I love ALL of it, but I am ashamed to admit there is one major craft show in the Rockford area that I have never been to before. It's Christmas At The Farm at Meyer's Tails Up Farm in Belvidere.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One of the Best Speakeasies in the Country is in Illinois, Not Far Away

Let's start here, what in the world is a Speakeasy?. Speakeasy - An illicit liquor store or nightclub. So there are these throwback, retro night clubs and bars across the country that represent a time when going out for a drink was illegal. The places were packed and filled with people out for a good tie, even though at the time it was illegal. A saloon that sells liquor even though it is illegal.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
97ZOK

Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake

On the bottom of a popular lake in Wisconsin, scuba divers discovered the oldest boat in state history. Going scuba diving is on my bucket list of activities to try out someday down the road. It is strange because I have never really had the opportunity. I love swimming, the water, and exploring so I think I would enjoy doing it. I know quite a few people that have done it and just fell in love with diving.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Radio Station Flips to Only Christmas Music

How do you feel about Jingle Bells all day every day? It's a real thing kicking off in Chicago tomorrow, November 3. Growing up in the Chicago suburbs I tend to spend a lot of my social media time stalking radio and TV stations in the city. I feel like I know all of them having listened to them throughout my childhood and for most of my adulthood too.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Dickinson
97ZOK

Wait, Is Illinois’ Favorite Family Sitcom Even a Sitcom?

What's your favorite family sitcom? Modern Family? Full House? I bet it's not Illinois' most popular. What was the last sitcom you sat down to watch? What about a 'family' sitcom? What does that even mean really?. Century Link Quote decided this is something we needed to research, so they...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Of The Biggest Events In Rockford Is Returning And Looking For Vendors

Stroll on State in 2020 was like a lot of other things in 2020, weird. Instead of a big celebration in downtown Rockford, we had a Stroll on State "season" lasting from after Thanksgiving till Christmas. The Rockford Area Visitors and Convention Board did an excellent job planning what events they could, but it just wasn't what it used to be.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Live Like Royalty for Just Over $100 A Night at This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle

Before I tell you about this amazing castle available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin, I feel I need to explain what led me to this discovery... I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Lovers#Northern Illinois#Museum#Victorian#Illinois Attraction
97ZOK

Spooky Secret Illinois Couple Takes Over Instagram

The day after Halloween is the BEST day to scroll through Instagram, especially when see you a couple as cute and spooky as this one. As we move into November, let's not just jump to putting up Christmas decorations ok?. Let's let the wonderful-ness of Halloween linger for just a...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
97ZOK

National Podcast Duo Get Glam Thanks to Illinois Make-up Artist

Rockford is home to a ton of talented individuals including a make-up artist making a huge name for herself all over the country, Annetta Michelle. Annetta is taking over, literally. She's opening up new businesses every time you turn around, in Illinois and Wisconsin and it's almost like she has magical powers because every time you turn around she's in another zip code.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

What Is It Like To Be A Ghost Hunter In Illinois?

In Illinois, what it is like to be a ghost hunter. I was never a big believer in ghosts. Several years ago, I went on a paranormal investigation of the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Knowing the history of the venue and ghosts, I thought for sure I would experience something. Well, unfortunately, nothing happened.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy