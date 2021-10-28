Experience the Darker Side of Victorian Life At One Illinois Attraction This Weekend

Before I tell you about this amazing castle available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin, I feel I need to explain what led me to this discovery... I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.

