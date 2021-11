Puzzling Places is getting its first DLC with a paid pack including four puzzles to piece together from the Mars Desert Research Station located in Utah. The MDRS facility is operated by the Mars Society in support of researchers looking to work in an area that’s one of the closest analogs to Mars on Earth. Based on fairly recent 3D scans of the location, the MDRS pack features four puzzles including the MDRS Exterior which gives an overview of the facility, its five primary modules and the surrounding landscape. When that puzzle is completed you’ll be able to see where the others in the pack — the Musk Observatory, The Ram, The Hab — are located relative to one another within the facility.

