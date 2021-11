HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State Men's Soccer shutout Northeastern State 2-0 on Thursday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers came to life and scored twice in the second half to put the game away. The Tigers improved to 11-4-2 overall and 8-2-1 in the GAC, while the Riverhawks fell to 8-9 overall and 6-5 in conference play. With this win, the Tigers put themselves in position to play for the GAC regular season title on Saturday against Southern Nazarene.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO