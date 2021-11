When’s the last time you went on a North Shore vacation? Whether it’s been a while or you just got home from Duluth, now is always the right time to venture to this beautiful part of Minnesota. Luckily, there are countless fantastic stays along the entire length of the shore. Today, we want to clue you into a Duluth Airbnb that might be just the ticket if you’re looking for a cozy, relaxing, art-infused stay within the city. If that sounds good to you, read on below to learn more about the Bailey Builds Makers Loft in Duluth.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO