Brands That Matter: Small and Mighty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we’re slightly obsessed with direct-to-consumer brand Material. And we’re far from the only ones who can’t get enough of their products, since so many of their items constantly sell out! While we’ve raved about their popular cutting board The reBoard (and the new Angled Board that we also love), as well as their multi-functional silicone spatula The Soft Edge Turner, they also have a cult-favorite knife block, The Stand, that’s not to be missed. Its sleek, minimalist design puts a spin on the traditional style by magnetizing both sides for speedy access. And now, due to high demand from customers, they’ve added a light, new colorway to the line: White Ash.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO