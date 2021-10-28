CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brands That Matter: Small and Mighty

Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand purpose isn’t just for the big guys....

www.fastcompany.com

Fast Company

Allbirds IPO: stock priced, trading on Nasdaq today as sustainable shoe brand goes public

One of the most-anticipated IPOs of the week happens today as the eco-friendly shoemaker Allbirds heads for the public markets. The IPO comes a little over two months since the company formally announced its plans. As Fast Company’s Connie Lin reported at the time, Allbirds shoes are a favorite among Silicon Valley tech yuppies and the average consumer interested in sustainable goods. Its wool shoes are made from plant-based threads.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Allbirds’ strong IPO suggests investors are on board with sustainable fashion

Allbirds, the eco-friendly sneaker startup, is now a publicly traded company. This morning, the San Francisco-based company had a successful IPO, with shares selling at $15, above the expected range of $12 to $14, and soared even higher today. Allbirds, which raised nearly $303 million, now has a market value of $2.16 billion, well above its $1.7 billion valuation last year. It’s a sign that investors believe that companies with a strong focus on sustainability can still be profitable businesses that create shareholder value.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Entrepreneurs share 9 companies with admirable DEI efforts

Consumers today are calling for increased transparency and honesty from companies about their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Such efforts work to bring people from a variety of different backgrounds and life experiences into the workforce and recognize the unique knowledge, perspective, and skills each person brings. They also work to ensure equal treatment and fair outcomes for all employees and customers in an environment in which they feel welcomed and respected.
ECONOMY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Thibido Winery; Small Brand, Big Impact

Ten acres of newly planted vineyard in the Willow Creek District inspired Josh Beckett and his partner, Gibsey Beckett, to start a new venture, Thibido Winery. Focused on regenerative agricultural practices, this premium handmade wine will ship directly to customers’ doors. “Planting Thibido Vineyard was the culmination of a lifetime...
LIFESTYLE
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation Listed Among Fast Company’s ‘Brands That Matter’ in 2021, ‘Undeniable Impact on Business and Culture’

Business-centered publication Fast Company listed PlayStation among its inaugural “Brands That Matter” list for 2021, a list that celebrated companies that have an “undeniable impact on business and culture.” The list is comprised of 95 companies whose impacts are felt “far beyond the products they sell,” including Ben & Jerry’s, Feeding America, IKEA, Hulu, and more.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Asana Named to Fast Company’s First Annual List of Brands That Matter

Recognized for its commitment to helping teams achieve mission-critical work throughout the pandemic. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s first annual Brands That Matter list, honoring companies that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement while authentically communicating their mission and ideals.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bespoke Post Raises $40 Million Series B To Help You Discover Small Brands

Bespoke Post, a multi-category e-commerce retailer, announces a $40 million Series B funding round led by NewSpring to fuel the rapid growth of the business and hone in on their efforts to help customers discover the most unique small brands. The New York-based company was founded in 2011 to introduce...
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

One of Our Favorite Small Brands Just Released Their Popular Knife Stand in a Customer-Requested Shade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we’re slightly obsessed with direct-to-consumer brand Material. And we’re far from the only ones who can’t get enough of their products, since so many of their items constantly sell out! While we’ve raved about their popular cutting board The reBoard (and the new Angled Board that we also love), as well as their multi-functional silicone spatula The Soft Edge Turner, they also have a cult-favorite knife block, The Stand, that’s not to be missed. Its sleek, minimalist design puts a spin on the traditional style by magnetizing both sides for speedy access. And now, due to high demand from customers, they’ve added a light, new colorway to the line: White Ash.
ECONOMY
Economy
Fast Company

15 ways e-commerce businesses can thrive in the ‘off-season’

With the increasing popularity of online shopping, e-commerce businesses look forward to some of their biggest sales of the year during the holiday season. The holiday sales rush is an important source of revenue for e-commerce businesses—especially with well-publicized opportunities like Cyber Monday—but it’s usually not enough to support them for the entire year.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fast Company

3 ways to drive fearless innovation and greater performance

Ever-evolving technologies are rapidly reshaping customer behaviors, shortening product life cycles, increasing the competition exponentially, and forcing companies to move faster and reinvent themselves to be able to compete and survive in the market. A new or significantly improved product or process, commonly known as innovation, is arguably one of the most important sources of sustainable competitive advantage in our intensively competitive environment. It has been extensively documented that innovation leads to improvements that allow companies to grow faster, become more competitive, achieve higher performance and increase profits at a higher percentage than non-innovators.
BUSINESS
