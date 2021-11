Congress can make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of New Jersey residents by making affordable health care a reality for all. When the American Rescue Plan was passed earlier this year, it included expanded subsidies to help millions of eligible enrollees in the federal health insurance marketplace. Because of this relief, 100,000 of NJ’s uninsured residents are new eligible for these tax credits. The benefits went well beyond Congress and legislation: these families were given some peace of mind during a time when they were most vulnerable.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO