Displaced Talbert Street homeowners navigate bureaucratic hurdles

The Agency is partnering with SOME to bring 136 affordable units to Ward 5. Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2021 –The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed its first development of Fiscal Year 2022, SOME (So Others Might Eat) North Capitol. On October 6, 2021 the Agency issued $33.2 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $20.2 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the construction of this new 136-unit affordable housing complex in Ward 5’s NoMa neighborhood. “We are enthused to begin what is poised to be a very active Fiscal Year 2022 by funding affordable apartments in one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods for market rate units, by developers as well as renters,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA. “SOME is committed to serving some of the most vulnerable residents in our City. Their unwavering commitment to social justice through housing is unrivaled. It is a privilege to continue to work with them and we look forward to doing so much more!”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 DAYS AGO