Dixie D’Amelio’s career trajectory has hardly been conventional, but it’s propelled her towards becoming a buzzy musician. The 20-year-old singer dropped her latest track, “The Real Thing,” on Oct. 15, and it serves as proof she’s got more to offer than just viral TikTok clips. In fact, the new song adds to her already-impressive resume, which includes three No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Top Triller US Chart. She’s not slowing down any time soon, and yes, D’Amelio 100% plans to release a full-length, debut album. This December, she’s set to perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, where she’ll play all of her new music for the first time. But “The Real Thing” is particularly meaningful to D’Amelio, especially because its release was a long time coming.

