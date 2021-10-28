Boy Scouts camps in Niagara, Wyoming Counties to be sold as part of sex abuse claims settlement

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council shared in a letter that two Western New York Boy Scouts camps will be sold to assist the Boy Scouts of America in its bankruptcy settlement, stemming from sex abuse claims from former scouts against scout leaders.

The council says Camp Stonehaven in Ransomville, and Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Cowlesville are being sold.

Camp Scouthaven in Freedom will still be owned and operated by the Greater Niagara Frontier Council.

Details about how much the camps will be sold for are still being finalized with the bankruptcy court.