Metal Keyboardists That You Should Know About

It’s Monday and Mondays suck, so let’s grind it out with a premiere of The Sound That Ends Creation’s Boomers, Zoomers, Desperate Coomers. Five years running we have gotten a full-length from Allen, TX’s one-man experimental mathgrind machine The Sound That Ends Creation (aka Chris Dearing). What started as a deathgrind/mathgrind project has morphed, mutated, and sprouted contorting limbs to perform things such as a Twilight Zone inspired full-length (Music to Give You Ideas… Incase You Should Run Out of Ideas), to incorporating a full orchestra. And though it was even hinted at as early as Roses, Thorns, and Dead Unicorns, even more jazzy lounge music is blossoming. Welcome to the circus of insanity.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO