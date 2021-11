Kate Durbin is the guest. Her new poetry collection, Hoarders, is out now from Wave Books. Kate Durbin: It’s very much a portrait of America and the conditions of life here, and the isolation, the loneliness, the way that often in this country, people have to deal with incredible trauma alone. In some cases, their only companions being stuff, physical objects and items and not people. So that kind of privatization of life that we experience here, to use a kind of a jargony term to describe it—and really, this loneliness—is a big part of the project.

