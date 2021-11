WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been more than a year since Charles “Chuck” Taylor, 39, of Charleston was reported missing. “Chuck has been gone over a year and everyday, we just stay so upset because, somebody knows something,” said Sherry Taylor, Charles Taylor’s mom. “I would just really appreciate (it) if somebody would come (forward) and tell us where is my son’s body.”

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO