Several years ago, my husband and I hiked the Winner Creek trail located in Girdwood. As we began the journey, the route was flat and no obstacles were in our way. I could even breathe easily, and my heart rate was normal--which is not always the case when going on a walk in the woods with my husband. I felt grateful for the beauty that surrounded me. Then, I noticed the path was increasing in its degree of difficulty. It was no longer level, and there were rocks and roots to climb over. My breath became labored as we moved up the trail.

WASILLA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO