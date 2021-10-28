ACAV100M: Scaling up self-supervised audio-visual learning with automatically curated internet videos

Even though we’re more than a year into the world of online video meetings, there are still some users that still cannot get a handle on muting and turning their videos on and off. Google Meet previously brought a “mute all participants” feature but there are still some situations where you have to be more granular. The video conferencing app is now finally bringing Audio and Video Lock for meeting hosts so they can have better control on the whole meeting experience.

