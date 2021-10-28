CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

ACAV100M: Scaling up self-supervised audio-visual learning with automatically curated internet videos

Lumia UK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe natural association between visual observations and their corresponding sounds has exhibited powerful self-supervision signals for learning video representations, which makes the ever-growing amount of online video an attractive data source for self-supervised learning. However, online videos often provide imperfectly aligned audio-visual signals because of overdubbed audio; models trained on uncurated...

www.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Visualizing Audio as a Spectrogram in Python

A guide for leveraging the power of Python’s SciPy and Matplotlib to create audio spectrograms. We often think of audio data as just data we interpret and process through our auditory system, but that doesn’t have to be the only way that we analyze and interpret audio signals. One such way we can instead understand audio data is through visual representations of the noises we hear. These visual representations are most commonly represented in a waveform plot where we visualize sound pressure in relation to time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Meet brings Audio and Video Lock controls

Even though we’re more than a year into the world of online video meetings, there are still some users that still cannot get a handle on muting and turning their videos on and off. Google Meet previously brought a “mute all participants” feature but there are still some situations where you have to be more granular. The video conferencing app is now finally bringing Audio and Video Lock for meeting hosts so they can have better control on the whole meeting experience.
CELL PHONES
Lumia UK

Preview our new first-party product feedback platform

Microsoft Advertising is moving to a new first-party customer feedback platform. We invite you to explore the preview. You can submit new feedback, vote and comment on existing feedback, and track responses from the Microsoft engineering teams. Feedback shared via the previous system (UserVoice) is now on new platform if...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

LG TVs can now automatically disable motion smoothing for Prime Video

LG’s 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K TVs can now turn on Filmmaker Mode automatically when you’re watching content from Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, LG has announced. Filmmaker mode was launched in 2019 as a convenient way to turn off picture processing features like motion smoothing and image sharpening, which can create a horrid unnatural look often referred to as the “soap opera effect.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Learning#Internet#Supervised Learning#The Automatic#Uncurated#Iccv 2021
hackaday.com

DC UPS Keeps The Internet Up

We occasionally get annoyed that so much gear takes the ubiquitous “wall wart” these days. But one advantage is that the devices operate on DC voltage. [TechRally] takes advantage of this to create an automatic DC UPS with dual outputs to power a router and modem in the event of a power outage. You can see two videos about the project below.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel. Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K. The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Lumia UK

Azure App Service - Diagnostic settings feature reaches general availability

To better utilize telemetry from web apps and other platform data, the Azure App Service Diagnostic settings feature is now generally available. Logs are sent from Windows and Linux App Service to Storage Accounts, Event Hubs, or Log Analytics. This capability helps development and operations teams capture and analyze important data about their apps, for example:
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Lumia UK

Azure Cosmos DB Logic Apps Standard Connector in public preview

The all-new Azure Cosmos DB Logic Apps Standard Connector is a built-in connector for Logic Apps Standard, meaning the connector is hosted in the same process as the Logic Apps runtime. This feature allows you to take advantage of higher throughput, lower latency, and local connectivity, translating to a better experience. The connector includes a trigger for the change feed, as well as actions to query, delete and create or update documents. With two options for creating and updating documents, one at a time or in bulk, you have more control over your workload and improved performance for high throughput scenarios.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Additional ML options for Spark on Azure Synapse now in public preview

The PREDICT keyword for Apache Spark pools on Azure Synapse simplifies the process of enriching your data with predictive models for batch scoring at scale. PREDICT makes it possible to save time and reduce risk by allowing you to select MLFLow packaged models from AzureML model registry for scoring. It also drastically simplifies the handoff between an ML model creator and model user. This means you can easily score a large variety of ML models on Spark and streamline the batch scoring process.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Turing Bletchley: A Universal Image Language Representation model by Microsoft

Today, the Microsoft Turing team is thrilled to introduce Turing Bletchley, a 2.5-billion parameter Universal Image Language Representation model (T-UILR) that can perform image-language tasks in 94 languages. T-Bletchley has an image encoder and a universal language encoder that vectorize input image and text respectively so that semantically similar images and texts align with each other. This model shows uniquely powerful capabilities and a groundbreaking advancement in image language understanding.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Provisioned throughput spending limit for Azure Cosmos DB in general availability

You are now able to better control costs on the Azure Cosmos DB platform with a new spending limit option for your provisioned throughput. By configuring a limit on the total throughput provisioned across your account, you can now set a target budget that will not be exceeded. When used with the Azure Cosmos DB free tier offer, using the provisioned throughput spending limit feature guarantees that no throughput charges will be incurred.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company, Meta “More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”He said the...
INTERNET
adafruit.com

Telephone Central Office alarm sounds – visual and audio #Telephony @museumofcomm

A new YouTube video provides the signaling and alarm sounds for the types of alarms found in a old telephone central office (CO) has been posted by the Connections Museum. Different alarms were used to mean different things in different offices. Much of it was up to local practice. The one thing that was always the same was the Major Alarm gong (MJ). That’s the first one you hear.
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lumia UK

Public preview: OpenID Connect integration between Azure AD and GitHub Actions

At Ignite, we are announcing the public preview of capabilities that enable developers to secure their deployments to Azure through OpenID Connect’s integration between Azure AD and GitHub Actions. The new capabilities alleviate the need for managing long-lived cloud credentials in the GitHub Actions secret store—meaning that your teams will not have to manage credentials in both Azure and GitHub. These capabilities also minimize the chances of service downtime due to expired credentials.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy