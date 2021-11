Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a very well preserved example of a Gyro Pigeon which is a contraption that would be compared to a clay pigeon thrower that throws sheet steel “pigeons.” The idea is the sheet steel pigeons are inserted onto the prongs of the thrower which is staked into the grown or could be held in the hand. This specific example of the Gyro Pigeon uses a pull string in order to trigger the pigeon to release. The thrower is wound up in order to provide the spring tension to rotate and create a helicopter of a sheet steel pigeon in the air. The pigeons are reusable.

