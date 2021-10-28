Covid policies are risking our fate

Two weeks ago, a large chunk of the Swarthmore student body fanned out across the country for Fall Break. We crammed into planes, trains, and buses; we hugged people we hadn’t seen for months; some of us let off steam at crowded parties or concerts. Most of us also probably caught up on some sleep. While the administration encouraged us to “consider avoiding travel,” “stay 6 feet away from others at all times possible,” and “avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas,” it doesn’t seem like that guidance was heeded, at least if my social media feeds were any indication. (I personally went to New York City, spent plenty of time in crowded subway cars, indoor markets, and restaurants, and had a great time.) When classes resumed, almost every student on campus was tested for COVID-19; only two were positive, plus one external test. In fact, the week following Fall Break had the third-lowest positivity rate (0.13%) of any week this semester, after September 6–12 (0.11%) and the week immediately preceding Fall Break (zero positive tests).

