It’s difficult to overstate the cultural significance of Diá de Muertos in Mexico, and yet here in the US, many misunderstand what the holiday is really all about. Though it literally translates to “Day of the Dead,” Diá de Muertos is actually a commemoration of life. And it’s observed over the first two days of November—not that infamous last day of October. Festive music reverberates through town squares, people parade in the streets, their faces painted in the familiar iconography of calaveras (skulls), brightly colored marigolds and pastries are placed around ofrendas (makeshift altars)… all in the service of celebration.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO