CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Remembering Jim the right way

By Kellie Flanagan
mariposagazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got one of those calls you never want to get. It wasn’t a scam or a sales call. Quite suddenly, that...

www.mariposagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Bulletin

Do 'the Great Resignation' the right way

My dad disliked long hair. In the 1960s, he believed my generation was jam-packed with anti-government, shaggy-maned dudes who didn’t know how to work for a living. As a combat veteran, he had a particular dislike for conscientious objectors. Years later, I came to understand his emotions. My father grew...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Tribune

Lee Polk: Jim Ethridge is the right person for Greeley

I first met Jim Ethridge at a small group gathering in a church some years ago. He struck me as a man who never met a stranger. He was completely at ease with everyone and any topic of discussion. Over time, I have come to know Jim as a man who speaks with the conviction of his beliefs no matter what the issue. He stands on an unwavering devotion to the truth as he knows it.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Kids Looked Absolutely Adorable in Their Halloween Outfits

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah’s kids absolutely crushed the costume game this year. She even worked on them herself, per her Instagram Stories. Ruah posted an update to her Stories earlier yesterday. In one pic, we see her with a glue gun in hand, applying spikes to her son’s costume. “Mommy is back at it…” her caption on the story reads. So what costume requires her to glue spikes on it? Take a look at the pictures below to find out.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told

Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

The Devastating Death Of Ree Drummond's Brother, Mikey

In a recent Facebook post, it was announced that Michael Smith, the brother of Ree Drummond, died on October 30. While the Smith and Drummond families have not yet revealed the cause of his death, Cheatsheet reports, Dan Daulton — an administrator at Bartlesville Ambulance Service in Oklahoma and friend of Smith — said "he went fast and did not suffer... I know he is making lots of new friends in heaven" on Facebook. Fans remember Smith, who went by the names Mike and Mikey, for his appearances alongside Drummond on episodes of "The Pioneer Woman." Smith was 18 months older than Drummond, 52, who called her brother her "best buddy," reports Tulsa World.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

Mandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February. “Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy