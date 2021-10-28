Remembering Jim the right way

In a recent Facebook post, it was announced that Michael Smith, the brother of Ree Drummond, died on October 30. While the Smith and Drummond families have not yet revealed the cause of his death, Cheatsheet reports, Dan Daulton — an administrator at Bartlesville Ambulance Service in Oklahoma and friend of Smith — said "he went fast and did not suffer... I know he is making lots of new friends in heaven" on Facebook. Fans remember Smith, who went by the names Mike and Mikey, for his appearances alongside Drummond on episodes of "The Pioneer Woman." Smith was 18 months older than Drummond, 52, who called her brother her "best buddy," reports Tulsa World.

