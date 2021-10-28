CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Anticipatory grief: The signs

By DENI KRAUSS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeni KraussI thought we’d look at anticipatory grief this month. With the coming of the holidays, it may be...

Daily Telegram

Slices of Life: The other side of grief

Grief thrusts you into a world you’d never choose. For many of us, it’s a world we’d never want to imagine. But then it is here. Up close and personal, much worse than we ever hoped to endure. How horrible. How awful. How terribly alone. The pain seems unbearable, because...
MENTAL HEALTH
Clayton News Daily

HAL BRADY: A few words about grief

As individuals we differ from each other in a hundred different ways. We do not all believe alike, theologically. We do not all hold the same values or have the same friends. Not all of us are moved by the work of a great artist or vocalist. Not all of us are privileged to know the satisfaction of creating something with our hands. And not of all of us know what it is to be handicapped or oppressed or hungry or hopeless. But there is one place where we are all alike. Everyone of us will somewhere, sometime know the experience of grief.
MENTAL HEALTH
987thebull.com

Cassidy’s mom, grief, and lots of feelings

I’m finally back to posting new episodes of my mental health podcast – and I’m sad. My mom passed away in August, and I’ve been trying to find the words to say and the energy to say it all. If you are going through a sad time – or know anyone who is – maybe you’ll relate to some of what I’m feeling right now… there are a lot of feelings, that’s for sure! Before I’m back with another normal interview-style episode next week, I just wanted to share a bit of what I’m going through, and how I’m getting through it – or at least attempting to.
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX 11 and 41

Grief & Trauma Chaplaincy supporting those grieving

TRI-CITIES, WA – Going through grief, trauma and loss is never easy and no one needs to experience it alone. Grief and Trauma Chaplaincy gives support to help those grieving and hurting through the loss of loved ones. They listen and give free educational materials that could help and encourage you.
TRI-CITIES, WA
ourquadcities.com

Coping with grief and the holidays

The holidays can be tough enough already, but for anyone impacted by cancer, they can be a real challenge. Gilda’s Club is hosting “Grief and the Holidays,” a free educational workshop on Wednesday, November 3. Join Lisa Levy, BSN, RN, and Kathleen Bowman, LCPC for a program about the difficulties...
MOLINE, IL
Courier-Times

The After-Sermon: Grief has its own purpose

Grief is a crazy companion, sometimes comforting, even refreshing. Then, it will rip you apart. When preoccupied, it can go away briefly, go into hiding and you can live, ever so briefly, as if you have never lost anyone or anything. Then, out of nowhere, it will hit like a...
NEW CASTLE, IN
parkview.com

Grief in 2021

This post was written by Patrick Riecke, director, Dignity and Spiritual Care, Parkview Health. We’re exhausted, many of us. We can’t quite figure out why. We can’t think as clearly as usual. We don’t have the motivation we used to. Our relationships are struggling. We’re more cranky. We think that...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Disenfranchised Losses: When Grief Goes Underground

Losses that are unrecognized, minimized, or silent are called disenfranchised losses. A range of losses can be disenfranchised. A miscarriage, for example, is frequently experienced as a disenfranchised loss. Many who experience a miscarriage feel a deep sense of grief, but have no funeral or loss ritual in which to feel supported. The loss may be unspoken. Family and friends who are aware of the miscarriage may not understand its significance for the bereaved.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Capital Journal

Holidays, Heartache: Managing grief during the holidays

With a variety of in-store and online advertisements beginning at the first sign of fall, it is nearly impossible to avoid being bombarded with reminders of the upcoming holidays. For those who are grieving, it may feel like the rest of the world has forgotten their painful loss and moved on without them.
SOCIETY
outreachmagazine.com

Trauma and Shame: A People of Grief

When we bury our grief instead of offering it to one another, it becomes like an infection. In the presence of our desire to be known in order to co-create and become beauty with God and others, we often encounter instead a depth of grief and brokenness that can make the hope of new creation seem like a cruel joke. It doesn’t require a psychiatrist to tell us that grief is the painful emotion we experience in the face of losing something or someone to which we have meaningful attachment. It is no surprise, given the significance of our attachment and social engagement systems, that it will be painful to lose something that provides us with a sense of being seen, soothed, safe or secure. But knowing this fact does not make the reality of our loss any easier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

How different cultures cope with grief

Many cultures cope with grief differently than we do. I've been interested this topic ever since I met my beloved husband Baheej. Both his parents died in Nazareth, the Holy Land, where he was raised, and died after he was already here in the U.S. So he was worried and...
MUSIC
powerofpositivity.com

10 Coping Mechanisms for Dealing With Grief or Loss

Life comes with beauty and pain, and one of the biggest challenges you will face is the loss of someone or something you love. Perhaps you’ve lost a mother, father, or child, and the loss of something so dear creates a void inside you that is hard to mend. There are many coping mechanisms to manage your grief, and they can help you deal with the intense pain you feel.
MENTAL HEALTH
dailymemphian.com

Some call it a pandemic of grief

Even persons of faith can struggle with being unable to be physically present and say goodbye to loved ones. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers, all of whom work around the clock to cover the issues impacting our community. Subscriptions - and donations - also help fund our community access programs which provide free access to K-12 schools, senior-living facilities and more. Thank you for making our work possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thehuntingtonian.com

How to Process Grief and Loss

Grief has had a lot of time in the spotlight lately. Many have experienced emotional pain due to the current struggles of the pandemic and greater awareness of historical social justice struggles, such as systemic racism, the #MeToo movement, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights. There has also been more attention given to it in pop culture, thanks to shows such as WandaVision. During times of crisis, being able to reframe grief can help us to find the positive opportunities that can arise from seemingly bleak circumstances.
MENTAL HEALTH
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Dealing With Grief

Sarah May Colon, Director of Missions and Spiritual Care at Castle Medical Center shares advice for dealing with the death of a loved one, especially during the Covid pandemic. From grief to finding the way to live with the loss, she helps share her experiences that may just be examples for all of us.
MENTAL HEALTH
thesetonian.com

CAPS and psychology department help students deal with grief

Seton Hall students may find it hard to deal with grief while away at school, but those from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the psychology department can help. The Seton Hall community was hit hard with two deaths at the beginning of the semester: freshman Nidhi Rana and sophomore...
MENTAL HEALTH
KFDA

‘Grief and the Holidays’ support group to help the grieving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A support group on grief and the holidays aims to help community members learn ways to cope with grief during the holiday season. The BSA Hospice of the Southwest “Grief and the Holidays Support Group” will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 4 and November 11.
AMARILLO, TX
psychologytoday.com

Responding to the Grief of Others

Prolonged grief reactions—severe, persistent responses to the death of a close other—affect 1 in 10 people experiencing loss. The way we perceive and respond to people who have lost a loved one varies, and has a strong impact on the bereaved. Research finds greater public stigma toward those who have...
MENTAL HEALTH
nny360.com

Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley offering virtual holiday grief support

POTSDAM — Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley will be holding holiday grief support workshops beginning at the end of October for those in St. Lawrence County who have recently lost loved ones. The three-part virtual series will provide support and education for those coping with grief during the holiday season.
HEALTH

